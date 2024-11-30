My wife and I won't fight over phone and laptop chargers thanks to this extended Black Friday deal

Insignia's USB-C charger supports up to 140W of total charging and up to 100W through a single port when using both ports.

"Did you unplug my phone" is a question asked too often in my home. Somehow, my wife and I have synced up when it comes to needing specific USB-C chargers around the house. I suppose that's not too surprising since so many electronic devices charge through USB-C these days, but it sure is frustrating. That's why this Black Friday and Cyber Monday I was assigned to "get a bunch of USB-C plugs and cables." Luckily, Best Buy made it easy to fill your home with USB-C charging by slashing $60 off the Insignia - 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit.

Dual USB-C charging Insignia - 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit

Was: $109.99

Now: $49.99 at Best Buy This charger supports a total of 140W at any given time and a maximum of 100W from a single port. It's quick enough to top up phones, laptops, and other devices in a short time. It also includes a 240W USB-C cable. ✅Perfect for: People need to charge multiple devices at once or charge a single device with 100W of power. ❌Avoid if: You need more than 100W of power from a single port. Power: 140W (total). Max power: 100W through single port when using both ports. Cable: 8 ft. (2.4 m) 240W USB-C to USB-C. Foldable plug: ✅. 👉See at: Best Buy Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

Can I charge my laptop and phone with USB-C?

Many modern laptops, including the Surface Laptop 7, can charge through USB-C. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The short answer to this question is yes. The Insignia - 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit should charge your phone or your laptop as long as the devices have USB-C ports that support charging. That being said, your exact experience will depend on the device that you need to charge.

Some companies use proprietary technology for fast charging, which means third-party chargers often don't deliver the same charging speeds as the power brick and cable you get with your phone. The Insignia - 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit should still charge your phone or laptop, it just may not be as fast as the charger and cable your device shipped with.

The maximum total output of the Insignia - 140W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit is, as the name suggests, 140W. Individual ports max out at 100W when using both ports. That means you can charge one device at 100W and another at 45W at the same time. Some phones max out at 45W charging, so you won't feel the limits when charging those devices. There are also some laptops that can use more than 100W of power to charge, so this charger isn't ideal for them either. There are chargers out there that support 100W charging through multiple ports at once or more than 100W from a single port but they tend to be quite expensive.

My wife and I have several devices that use USB-C for charging, including two smartphones, two laptops, and even our toothbrushes. Full disclosure, I didn't actually purchase the Insignia charger that's on sale through Best Buy. I live in the UK, which has different plugs than the US. We also don't have Best Buy here. Instead, a similar deal from Amazon UK caught my eye. Whether you live in the UK and grab that charger or live in the US and pick up the discounted Insignia charger, the result will be the same. With that charger, you'll be able to top up your devices and fighting over charging cables should die down.

