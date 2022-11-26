Round up: The 5 best Dell laptop deals we recommend

Looking for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, and have a preference for Dell laptops specifically? You've come to the right place, as Dell has a massive sale ongoing for Cyber Monday right now, including from its XPS and Inspiron lines of laptops. Here's our list of best deals you can find from Dell.

You'll want to hurry though, as these deals are limited in quantity. Once stock is out, the deal is over!

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 $1,049 $779 at Dell (opens in new tab) Rocking an Intel 12th-gen Core i7-1255U, large 16-inch full-HD display, 1TB of fast NVMe storage, and 16GB RAM, this laptop is an excellent buy for media consumption and getting work done in Microsoft Office.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 $1,249 $849 at Dell (opens in new tab) If you like the sound of the Inspiron 16 above, but wish you could get one with a touchscreen and 360-degree hinge, you're in luck. That's what this is! With 512GB storage, Intel Core i7-1260P, and 16GB RAM, it's just as powerful and much more versatile.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 $1,349 $999 at Dell (opens in new tab) The NEW Dell XPS 13 features Intel's latest 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It's also rocking a beautiful design, 13.4-inch display, excellent keyboard and touchpad, and much more.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 Plus $1,599 $1,199 at Dell (opens in new tab) If you're looking for more power in your 16-inch laptop. the Inspiron 16 Plus is for you. Featuring Intel's 12th-Gen Core i7-12700H, a much more powerful chip than the P or U series, and a beautiful 16-inch display with a much higher 3K resolution. It's the bees knees.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15 Laptop $1,899 $1,399 at Dell (opens in new tab) The XPS line is Dell's flagship line of laptops, and in addition to the XPS 13, there's also the larger XPS 15 with more powerful CPUs and a larger screen. Here, we have the Intel Core i7-12700H, along with a gorgeous 1080p display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, housed in Dell's premium XPS chassis.

We'll continue to update this post as we spot new deals over Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday! So keep checking back if you don't see anything you fancy just yet.

Laptop deals: Dell (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)