Save up to $600 on Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 with these huge deals

Need a new laptop for productivity work and general use? Microsoft's Surface Laptops are some of the best ones on the market for this thanks to their competitive prices and performance capabilities, and even though their design hasn't changed much since the original came out in 2017, we're still big fans of them. Right now, you can get the Surface Laptop 4 for up to $600 off thanks to some killer deals, with multiple SKUs heavily discounted for a limited time.

Surface Laptop 4 | Up to $600 off at Microsoft 2021's Surface Laptop 4 may not be the latest and greatest model from Microsoft, but it still performs excellently. Right now, you can get one for up to $600 off, and multiple discounts are available.

Both the 13.5-inch and the 15-inch variants of the Surface Laptop 4 are on sale right now, with the price of the former starting at $699.99 and the latter at $999.99. CPU options on smaller model include the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, Intel's 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7, and the Core i7-1185G7, with both the Core i7-1185G7 and the Ryzen 7 4980U available on the larger one. You can get the clamshell with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of storage space, too, though there are other options you can choose if you'd like to save some extra money.

Surface Laptop 4 Specs Price: Starts at $699.99, up to $600 off

Display: 2256x1504 (13.5-inch) or 2496x1664 (15-inch) panel, 400 nits, touch-enabled

CPU: Ryzen 5 4680U, Ryzen 7 4980U, Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1185G7

GPU: Radeon Graphics, Intel Xe Graphics

RAM: 8, 16, or 32GB of LPDDR4x

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD (Removable)

Weight: Up to 2.84 lbs (13.5-inch), Up to 3.4 lbs (15-inch)

Color: Ice Blue (Alcantara), Sandstone (metal), Matte Black (metal), Platinum (both)

The Surface Laptop 4's performance is great overall, though it dips a bit when you're using it off the plug. Also, keep in mind that the Surface Laptop 5 and many other laptops from 2022 and 2023 will outperform it since they have newer components, though in our view, the discounted price is absolutely worth dealing with this caveat. Make no mistake: for productivity multitasking, the device is more than up to the task, and you can look forward to a 17-19 hour battery life as well. It may be a bit old, but the Surface Laptop 4 is still one of the best Windows laptops — especially at these prices.

Display-wise, the laptops come with a solid 3:2 2256x1504 (13.5-inch) or 2496x1664 (15-inch) panel with 97% sRGB, 72% AdobeRGB, and 75% DCI-P3, along with 400 nits of peak brightness. Notably, both devices support touch with styluses like the Surface Pen and others that support Microsoft Pen Protocol, so you could use one to jot down notes or sign documents if you're into that.

The design of the Surface Laptop 4 is sleek and minimalist with slopes and plenty of smooth surfaces. The vents are located on the rear edge of the laptop, which means you won't need to worry about toasting your legs and blocking airflow like you'd have to if they were on the bottom. The keyboard and trackpad are also are top notch in terms of comfort and ease-of-use. For ports, you get a USB-A, USB-C, Surface Connect, and 3.5mm audio.

Available models of the laptop include a handful of different colors and materials. Ice Blue SKUs use Microsoft's Alcantara fabric for the keyboard, while the Sandstone and Matte Black colorways are fully metallic. There's also Platinum, which is available with both.