Staples laptop sale: Big discounts from HP, Microsoft, MSI, & more

Shopping for a new laptop can be hard for a lot of reasons. It's an expensive prospect to begin with, but that's what sales like this one are for. Then you have to consider the brand, the model, the proper configuration, and all of that with the final price still hanging over your head. That's why I like big sales like this one from Staples (opens in new tab). It helps eliminate a lot of the variations that can overwhelm you when you're searching for your new machine.

Before you even look at these laptops, decide for yourself what sort of budget you're working with. Whatever laptop you buy here is going to be on sale, but you need to decide just how much you want to spend because the options vary from just a few hundred to a couple thousand.

Then you will need to figure out exactly the sort of features you want. Are you trying to be more productive at work? Do you need a discrete graphics card for gaming? Is a compact form factor and strong wireless connection the most important to you because you plan to travel with it? You've got all of these options available here, so pick what works best for you.

Staples' best laptop deals:

(opens in new tab) HP 15.6-inch laptop $550 $329.99 (opens in new tab) A simple laptop for anyone on a budget. This laptop includes an Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, and Windows 11 Home.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Vivobook 17X laptop $630 $539.99 (opens in new tab) If you're going to shop on a budget, you might as well get a great big 17.3-inch screen with a wonderful 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It includes an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and more. It even has a USB-C port in addition to other USB ports, fast Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 $800 $799.99 (opens in new tab) You can read more about this laptop in our review (opens in new tab). Spoilers: we like it. It's a solid option with great battery life and plenty of speed and power. This one in particular includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $1,300 $1,029.99 (opens in new tab) One of the best values in this sale in terms of the direct discount available to you. Plus, it's just an all-around good laptop with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and plenty of other features.

(opens in new tab) MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo laptop $1,500 $1,399.99 (opens in new tab) This is a business-oriented laptop designed to help you with your productivity. It doesn't have a discrete graphics card, but it does have Intel Iris Xe graphics and plenty of power to go along with it. You get an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and it even comes with Windows 11 Pro.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth GS66 laptop $2,300 $2,249.99 (opens in new tab) A very powerful machine built for gaming with its Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.