Which Surface Laptop Go 2 model should you buy? Best answer: Of the three models available, you should buy the ones that have 8GB of RAM instead of 4GB so that you have a smoother computing experience.

Why are the 8GB RAM models the best?

There are three different versions of the Surface Laptop Go 2 available: one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, one that bumps the memory count up to 8GB, and one that has both 8GB of RAM and a larger 256GB SSD. Each model is priced at $599, $699, and $799, respectively, but while going with the least expensive variant of an affordable device like this may seem like the best option, we strongly recommend getting one of the other models that comes with 8GB of memory instead.

The reason having 4GB of RAM isn't ideal is that it doesn't give you much headroom to work with when doing day-to-day productivity work. It's enough to smoothly run the Windows OS, but you can expect intermittent performance issues to crop up whenever you need to bounce between software programs or leave more than a few web browser tabs open. The 8GB models will perform significantly better (and with more stability) when multitasking, making them more flexible and reliable.

This isn't to say that you can't get by with 4GB of memory — you absolutely can, and if your budget is extremely tight, the base model of the Surface Laptop Go 2 is an excellent option for you. However, you won't have the ability to effectively multitask, as the speed of your PC will fall off whenever you try to work on more than one thing at a time.

Why get the Surface Laptop Go 2?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

No matter which model of the Surface Laptop Go 2 you choose, you're going to have a good time. That's because the device is equipped with a performant mid-range Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, capable Intel Iris Xe graphics, and both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for top-notch connectivity. The 12.4-inch 1536x1024 PixelSense touch display looks great, and the keyboard and trackpad, which have returned from the original Surface Laptop Go, are exquisite (check out our comparison of the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Laptop Go for more details on how the two devices weigh up).

The Laptop Go 2 also comes with a USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm audio port for peripheral accessories, as well as a 720p HD f2.0 webcam for video conferencing. Microsoft also claims a strong battery life of 13.5 hours, and includes a fingerprint reader on the keyboard deck for use with the Windows Hello security feature. Last but not least, the laptop's low weight and compact dimensions makes it incredibly easy to take on the go.

Overall, the Laptop Go 2 looks like it's going to be one of the best Windows laptops on the market for tackling daily workloads without having to blow through your budget. It's available for pre-order today, and shipping is slated to begin on June 7, 2022.