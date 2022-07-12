Save up to 35% on Corsair's iCUE-powered keyboard, mouse, and headset

Corsair gamers rejoice! In addition to scoring terrific deals on PC components for Amazon's Prime Day 2022, you can now build out your gaming ecosystem by adding some terrific iCUE-powered peripherals for your desk, including Corsair's mechanical keyboard, mouse, and gaming headset.

These peripherals sync with Corsair's iCUE software, which helps to control the RGB lighting for your gaming setup. They'll pair nicely with Corsair's memory sticks, like the Vengeance RGB Pro RAM, fans, and other components if you're already invested in the company's ecosystem.

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboards

Corsair's K95 RGB keyboard uses backlit keys that are controlled by the company's iCUE software. This is a mechanical gaming keyboard that uses Cherry MX key switches, providing for reliability and accuracy in fast action games.

Each key can be backlit, and iCUE gives you control to 19 zones of backlight. A leatherette palmrest is included, which can be detached for a cleaner look.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Was $200 $165 (opens in new tab) The MX Brown version of this keyboard uses the Cherry MX Brown key switch, which are described to deliver reliable and accurate response with light tactile feedback. The keyboard also comes with six dedicated macro keys that are customizable.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Was $200 $140 (opens in new tab) The MX Speed Silver edition of Corsair's K95 keyboard uses German-made Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver key switches. These keys come with 1.2mm actuation and are guaranteed for 100 million key strokes. Dynamic RGB lighting, dedicated and customizable macro keys, and 8MB of onboard storage for key profiles round out some of the top features of this keyboard.

Corsair Sabre gaming mice

This RGB Pro mouse from Corsair is available in both wired and wireless versions, and the good news is that both variants are on sale for Prime Day! The lightweight mouse is advertised to support rapid movements and twitch reflexes, and the Pro's design is durable to use during long gaming sessions.

(opens in new tab) CORSAIR Sabre RGB PRO Wireless Champion Series FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse (Wireless) | Was $110 $70 (opens in new tab) The wireless version of the Sabre RGB Pro mouse uses super fast Slipstream Wireless technology to deliver sub-1ms transmission speeds and clicks up to two times faster. It comes with Corsair's Marksman optical sensor, which tracks 26,000 DPI. This lightweight wireless mouse comes in at just 79 grams to support rapid movements.

Corsair gaming headsets

In addition to keyboards and mice, Corsair also has some terrific deals on gaming headsets, allowing you to immerse yourself in your gaming experience and communicate with teammates.

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset | Was $130 $85 (opens in new tab) This headset is said to come with haptic bass for "sound that you can feel." Custom tuned 55mm neodymium drivers power the headset, and comfort is maintained through the padded memory foam ear cushions. This headset is wired, and it comes with a microphone that can be removed if you don't need it.

