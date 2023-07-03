Best Buy's epic 4th of July sale features Microsoft's finest Surface 2-in-1

It's the 4th of July week! At Windows Central, my colleagues call me the "Surface guy." Why? Well, it's because I love Surface products! You often see Apple fans with an iPhone, MacBook, and iPad. That's me but with Surface. I use a Surface Duo, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Go for all my mobile and computing needs.

That's why I'm rounding up some of the best deals you can find this 4th of July for Microsoft's Surface products. Whether it's a new Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop Go you're after, there's a deal on for every kind of Surface, and I wanted to hunt down the best ones out there for you.

Surface Pro 9

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Surface Pro 9 specs - Price: $899

- CPU: Intel Core i5/i7

- RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB

- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

- Colors: Platinum, Sage, Sapphire, Graphite

The Surface Pro is what made Surface. It's the product that started it all, and the Surface Pro 9 is the combination of 10 years of hardware research and development, and boy, can you tell.

In my Surface Pro 9 review, I called it the best 2-in-1 on the market and certainly the best Surface PC to date, and I stand by that.

The Intel 12th-Generation chips inside are excellent, offering great performance in a chassis that thin. The 13-inch display with 120Hz is also gorgeous, and the optional Type Cover accessory transforms the Surface Pro from a great tablet to a handy laptop.

Surface Pro 9 | Up to $100 off Microsoft's flagship Surface PC is just $899 right now. It features an Intel 12th-Gen i5 processor for excellent performance, 8GB of fast RAM, and 128GB SSD storage for your apps and documents. Plus, it comes in graphite, sage, saphhire, and platinum!

Surface Laptop 5

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Surface Laptop 5 specs - Price: $849

- CPU: Intel Core i5/i7

- RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB

- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

- Colors: Platinum, Black, Sage, Sanstone

Microsoft has a bunch of Surface Laptop 5 configurations on sale this week, including the entry-level model with a 12th-Generation Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. This is a great config for most users who frequent an office-based workflow, but you might find yourself wanting to upgrade to 16GB RAM for added futureproofing.

The Surface Laptop 5 is a gorgeous product, being Microsoft's answer to the MacBook Air. It's incredibly thin and comes in both 13-5- and 15-inch screen sizes. Additionally, it has a beautiful keyboard and trackpad, which I said my Surface Laptop 5 review might be the best thing about this laptop. The platinum 13-inch model even comes with a special Alcantara keyboard deck not found on any other laptop.

Surface Laptop 5 | Up to $300 off Not a fan of the 2-in-1? Microsoft has the Surface Laptop 5 which is designed to be a straight up excellent laptop with no quirky form factors or gimmicks involved. It's available in 13.5- or 15-inch sizes, with Intel 12th-Gen chips, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. And, it comes in platinum, sage, sandstone, and blackcolors.

Surface Laptop Go 2

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Surface Laptop Go 2 specs - Price: $599

- CPU: Intel Core i5

- RAM: 4GB/8GB

- Storage: 128GB/256GB

- Colors: Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone

If you like the idea of the Surface Laptop but are looking for something a bit smaller and a lot more affordable, Microsoft has the Surface Laptop Go 2, which is an excellent lightweight laptop designed for on-the-go computing. It has a 12.5-inch display with subtle rounded corners, the same keyboard as the bigger Surface Laptop, and an aluminum lid that keeps that premium aesthetic.

This laptop will be great for students, as it's available in three great colors; platinum, ice blue, and sandstone. The base is also made of high-quality plastic, so you don't need to worry about damaging the bottom of your laptop when you throw it into a bag.

Surface Laptop Go 2 | Up to $150 off Like the idea of the Surface Laptop, but wish it was cheaper? Microsoft has you covered with the Surface Laptop Go, a 12.5-inch version of the Surface Laptop that costs much less. It has an Intel 11th-Gen i5, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It's also available in platinum, ice blue, and sandstone, and is a great little machine for on-the-go work.

Surface Laptop Studio

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Surface Laptop Studio specs - Price: $1,499

- CPU: Intel Core i5/i7

- RAM: 16GB/32GB

- Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

- Colors: Platinum

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio is the company's high-end creative laptop designed to compete with the MacBook Pro. It features a six-core Intel 11th-Generation processor, which offers boosted performance over the usual Ultrabook chips found in the same generation.

But what makes this laptop the best for creatives is the GPU department. In our Surface Laptop Studio review, we noted that this is the only mobile Surface PC on the market that you can configure with a dedicated GPU in the form of an NVIDIA RTX 3050, which offers boosted performance over the integrated graphics chips found in other mobile Surface PCs.

Surface Laptop Studio | Up to $500 off This laptop is the one Microsoft makes for creative professionals and gamers. The model on sale as an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage for games, apps, and documents. It features a unique 2-in-1 design that allows the screen to be pulled forward and laid flat across the keyboard deck.

Surface Pro 7+

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Surface Pro 7+ specs - Price: $699

- CPU: Intel Core i5

- RAM: 8GB

- Storage: 128GB

- Colors: Platinum

The Surface Pro 7+ is a product designed for those who already have an older Surface Pro and don't want to buy all new accessories just to match the newer Surface Pro 9. Microsoft made the Surface Pro 7+ as a continuation of the classic Surface Pro design, fully compatible with the accessories made for Surface Pro 3 through Surface Pro 7.

It has an Intel 11th-Gen chip on the inside, along with 8GB RAM. Because it has an older design, it features a smaller 12.3-inch display, though it's still incredibly high resolution and supports touch and pen just like the Surface Pro 9. Unlike the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Pro 7+ has magnets that allow you to attach the Surface Pen to either side of the device.

Surface Pro 7+ | $230 off Not a fan of the newer Surface Pro? Microsoft still sells and supports the Surface Pro 7+, built specifically for those people who prefer the older, classic Surface Pro design. It has an Intel 11th-Gen processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage, and this deal even comes with a black Type Cover included.