Why Apple iPads have Windows tablets beat (and which one you should get)

Windows tablets.... leave a lot of room for improvement. In contrast, the iPad 10th Gen is a budget-friendly iPad Air that builds upon years of refinement from Apple. With a modern design, larger screen, thinner bezels, and a camera that isn’t a potato, it’s a steal at just $349, thanks to a Black Friday deal.

iPad 10th gen | was $449 $349 at Amazon In addition to being the most colorful iPad, this is also one of the most affordable iPads you can buy. Its value is made even better thanks to a $100 Black Friday discount. The current deal brings the 10th Gen iPad to its lowest price ever.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who needs a dedicated tablet for browsing the web, entertainment, and light work. ❌Avoid it if: You need a full laptop experience or the more powerful features reserved by Apple for the iPad Pro. 💰Price check: $349 at Best Buy 👀Our colleague's review: iPad (2022) review: Apple's 10th-gen tablet is redesigned, repurposed, and wreaking havoc

Windows PCs are bad as tablets

I'd love for Windows tablets to be better, but they just aren't great as dedicated devices for handheld use and entertainment. Windows 11 has a clunky interface for touch when compared to the iPad. There are also better tablet apps for the iPad than on Windows.

Apple has a dominant ecosystem when it comes to tablets. As a result, app developers and accessory makers race to optimize their products for iPads. Don't believe me? Think of the best accessories for a tablet and see how many of them have been made for Microsoft's Surface range of devices compared to how many were custom built for iPads and launched on the same day Apple released the corresponding piece of hardware.

If you want something that's just a tablet, get an iPad. Specifically, get this iPad. It's affordable, easy to use, and is even available in a variety of colors.

Windows PCs are good as 2-in-1s

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 | from $1,399.99 now $899.99 at HP HP's Spectre x360 has been a favorite of ours for a long time, and right now, tons of different configurations are on sale for big discounts. Get everything from the simple Core i5-1335U and a basic 1920x1280 display to the excellent i7-1355U and stunning 3K2K OLED visuals.

While Windows PCs struggle as dedicated tablets, they shine as convertible devices. Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, and several other manufacturers make PCs that can be used as a tablet when needed but are also traditional laptops. These types of devices are much more flexible than an iPad. They're also much better when you need a mouse and a keyboard.

If you need a device that can act as a tablet and flip around or convert into a traditional PC, Windows is a safe bet. We have a collection of the best deals on 2-in-1 laptops for Black Friday if you need a flexible device that runs Windows.