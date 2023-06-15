The best Starfield gaming PC build under $1000

Starfield is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious space exploration sci-fi RPGs in gaming history, and what we saw of it during the hour-long Starfield Direct and Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11 absolutely blew our minds. However, that doesn't mean you'll have to buy a NASA supercomputer to play it when it releases later this year. In fact, now that the game's required specs have been revealed on its Steam Store page, we know that the hardware you'll need to jump into Bethesda's new universe is actually pretty reasonable.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of parts you can use to create a fantastic Starfield-ready gaming PC for under $1,000. Note that we've made sure there won't be any compatibility issues with this build, and since we chose these components using the Starfield PC system requirements as a base, you can rest assured that this rig meets them.

Best gaming PC build for Starfield under $1000

With the following hardware, you can look forward to a great experience with Starfield. We designed this build with the official recommended specs in mind, with a target of 1080p/1440p, High settings, and at least 60 FPS. You may be able to raise the game's settings even higher and maintain good performance, though we won't know more until Bethesda shares recommended specs for an Ultra and/or 4K experience.

Starfield has a few unusual minimum requirements that we've ensured this setup meets, including the use of an SSD and a whopping 16GB of RAM (apparently, space is big. Who knew?). You could opt for more memory if you'd like, but that would push the cost of the build past $1,000. Since Bethesda is officially recommending 16GB, you'll be just fine with that amount.

ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS WiFi II motherboard | $169.99 at Amazon



There's no reason to waste money on an extremely fancy motherboard, especially for a build under $1,000. This one from ASUS is compatible with our CPU and RAM, is priced well, has great build quality, and as a bonus, it comes with Wi-Fi support.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU | $148.99 at Amazon Bethesda recommends a Ryzen 5 3600X for Starfield, but the newer 5600X costs the same amount and delivers considerably better performance. Therefore, opting for this processor is a no-brainer.

Cooler Master Hyper 212 CPU cooler | $50.40 at Amazon The legendary Cooler Master Hyper 212 is one of the best CPU coolers on the market in terms of bang-for-your-buck value, as it performs incredibly well for something that's so affordable.

PNY XLR8 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM | $34.99 at Amazon PNY's 16GB kit of DDR4 XLR8 3600MHz RAM is a great fit for this rig. Aside from being pretty inexpensive, it also performs well and fulfills Starfield's memory requirements. Notably, it takes a while to ship, so if you need memory fast, go with the 3200MHz version.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB | $59.99 at Amazon Newer NVMe SSDs are often pretty pricey, but you can save a lot of money by opting for older drives. We highly recommend this 1TB version of Samsung's 970 EVO Plus.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti LHR GPU | $339.99 at Amazon



The RTX 3060 Ti is perfect for this build, as it offers great 1080p/1440p performance and is slightly more powerful than the RTX 2080 Bethesda recommends. An RTX 3070 would be amazing, too, though you'd go over $1,000 with that card.

Segotep 750W 80 Plus Gold PSU | $89.99 at Amazon Segotep's 750W fully modular power supply will efficiently power your other components with all the juice they need. There's headroom here, too, so you won't need to upgrade if you decide to get a 70-class GPU down the line.

CORSAIR 4000D Airflow Mid-Tower case | $94.99 at Amazon I've used CORSAIR's 4000X case for my PC for several years now, and I absolutely love its spacious interior, stylish design, and cable management routes. The 4000D is a less expensive version that comes without RGB fans (two regular fans are still included).

At the time of writing, the total cost of the build is $990 — $10 beneath our $1,000 budget. This doesn't take the $139 cost of a Windows 11 license into account, but if you already have a Windows computer, you can transfer your Windows license to your new PC. And if you don't? Well...let's just say that there are other ways to get your hands on a Windows key online.

Of course, you'll need peripherals and accessories as well. Thankfully, many of the best gaming monitors aren't super expensive, and you can usually find the best gaming mice and keyboards for a good price, too. If you'd prefer to drown out the outside world while getting lost in Starfield's gargantuan galaxy, you'll also want to consider picking up one of the best PC gaming headsets.

Starfield looks like it's going to be one of the best PC games of all time, offering RPG fans an experience that they'll be playing for years to come. Starfield preorders are live and available for Xbox and PC, as are Starfield-themed Xbox controllers and headsets.