I found 7 early gaming laptop deals so good I don't need to wait for Black Friday

Gaming laptops are almost always pricier than their standard counterparts due to the extra performance and cooling hardware inside, and that's why I always recommend waiting for a sale to buy. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming our way in only about a month, the time is now to start shopping for the perfect gaming laptop.

Many retailers, in the lead-up to Black Friday, offer deep discounts that don't actually get any better on the actual event dates. To capitalize, you can often find the ideal gaming laptop for the right price without bothering with the holiday shopping rush.

I'll update this list as we head into Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so check back if you don't find the sale that's right for you right now.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Black Friday 2024: The best early gaming laptop deals

HP Omen Transcend 14

Was: $1,599.99

Now: $1,099.99 at HP Our experience: Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐ ½ "Marketed as a gaming laptop, in reality the HP OMEN Transcend 14 is closer to a premium Windows Ultrabook that can also game, not a device with gaming as its primary focus. For many that value premium, compact design, though, that's not a bad thing." Launch date: 2024 Features: Display: 14-inch with 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop RAM: 16GB of LPDDR5x Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD AI PC: ☑️ See at: HP.com ✅Perfect for: Those who need an AI PC with gaming capabilities. It's compact, the CPU includes an NPU for AI tasks, and the RTX 4060 will handle just about any game. ❌Avoid if: You prefer to maximize gaming performance and don't mind skipping out on extra hardware for AI tasks (which remain limited today). 💰Price check: $1,700 at Best Buy

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Was: $1,199

Now: $999 at Walmart Launch date: 2023 Features: Display: 15.6-inch 1080p with 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop RAM: 16GB of DDR5 RAM Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD AI PC: ✖️ See at: Walmart.com ✅Perfect for: PC gamers looking for a quality 1080p experience in a durable 15.6-inch laptop. The RTX 4060 will keep up well with the 144Hz display. ❌Avoid if: You'd like a gaming laptop with 1440p capabilities or prefer something with some extra premium features. 💰Price check: $1,099.99 at Amazon ❓Why Walmart: Walmart+ members get early access to deals, exclusive prices, free shipping, Paramount+ subscription, and much more.

MSI Thin 15.6

Was: $899.99

Now: $649.99 at Best Buy Launch date: 2023 Features: Display: 15.6-inch 1080p with 144Hz refresh rate CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop RAM: 16GB of DDR4 RAM Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD AI PC: ✖️ See at: Best Buy.com ✅Perfect for: Casual or younger gamers who don't mind enjoying less demanding games on the RTX 4050 and 1080p display. ❌Avoid if: You want to game at 1440p or higher resolution or want performance hardware that can easily handle all games, no matter how demanding. 💰Price check: $842.72 at Amazon (12th Gen Intel) ❓Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships feature free 2-day shipping, exclusive member prices, extended return windows, tech support, and more.

Acer Nitro V

Was: $1,099.99

Now: $849.99 at Best Buy Launch date: 2023 Features: Display: 15.6-inch 1080p with 144Hz refresh rate CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop RAM: 16GB of DDR5 RAM Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD AI PC: ✖️ See at: Best Buy ✅Perfect for: Gaming at 1080p on the cheap. Lots of ports and a 144Hz display are highlights, but the RTX 4060 steals the show. ❌Avoid if: You prefer higher-end supporting features or the performance hardware to handle 1440p gaming. 💰Price check: $994.09 at Amazon ❓Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships feature free 2-day shipping, exclusive member prices, extended return windows, tech support, and more.

More great Black Friday 2024 deals

When is Black Friday 2024?

Officially, Black Friday happens on November 29, 2024. Black Friday consistently falls on the last weekend of November when many Americans are enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday, offering some exciting shopping opportunities between meals and visits with family and friends.

However, it's clear that retailers aren't waiting to apply some significant discounts to a wide selection of great gaming laptops. The deals seem to start showing up earlier than ever each year, and that's no different for 2024.

Although some storefronts label their deals with tags like 'early Black Friday,' it's not guaranteed that the price won't drop again. Unfortunately, it's impossible to say whether a hot item will drop further in price when we actually arrive at Black Friday proper. Still, some third-party stores like Newegg offer a price drop guarantee that will reimburse you if you purchase within this window.

We'll check every deal to see if it's a historically low price, but other savings will still be listed if they're a genuinely great deal.

When does Cyber Monday 2024 start?

Cyber Monday follows after the Black Friday weekend, landing on December 2, 2024. It focuses on digital storefronts rather than physical stores, with discounts usually expiring as the Monday ends.

Many products retain their Black Friday discount throughout Cyber Monday, though some will enjoy a further reduction or even a unique deal. We'll also share the best Cyber Monday deals with you as soon as retailers switch and publish their listings.

Choosing the best gaming laptop for you

Black Friday 2024 is heading our way quickly, and I've noticed many companies announcing wave after wave of excellent deals and discounts right now. As expected, PC gamers are benefiting more than most. I always recommend waiting for a big discount to buy a gaming laptop, and Black Friday is typically the last time of the year to take advantage.

A wide variety of gaming laptops from the major players are already discounted in the lead-up to Black Friday, and I've been careful to include only major price cuts from a range of different hardware and features.

Don't look at the price alone

It's often tempting to grab the cheapest laptop available, especially when so many are reduced during sales events like Black Friday. However, not every attractive price tag means a reduction on capable components; some will be older models that might struggle to keep up with your favorite games. I recommend sticking with hardware that's been released in the last couple of years lest you find yourself buying an already outdated model.

The most up-to-date hardware often eludes major discounts, but that's OK for most gamers. Landing NVIDIA's 30- and 40-series laptop graphics cards, Intel's 12th Gen or newer CPUs, and AMD's Ryzen 7000 or newer CPUs can be considered a win if the price is right. Even an entry-level RTX 4050 laptop GPU from NVIDIA's latest range is worth considering, as it delivers sophisticated DLSS 3.5 upscaling technology to improve performance. Intel and AMD both make capable mobile CPUs, so you can't go wrong with the latest and greatest from either company.

How big of a laptop do you need?

When making your decision, consider the physical size first. If you plan to travel with a gaming laptop frequently, anything over 16 inches might become a little cumbersome unless you have a convenient way to transport it. However, these larger models often double up as complete desktop PC replacements thanks to improvements to thermal cooling solutions in the expanded chassis.

Nowadays, you can find compact gaming laptops as small as 14-inches if you need ultimate portability, but you may be sacrificing power. Check out our best gaming laptops guide for an idea of what scores highest for us.