Best Prime Day deals 2022: Live roundup of the best laptop, PC, and Xbox offers

Prime Day 2022 is back again. Amazon’s annual deal extravaganza has returned this week, promising two days of site-wide savings. It’s a busy week for online shopping, especially for the hottest tech, slashing prices across the biggest brands and products. We’re getting an early start, with the first Prime Day deals now live, offering serious savings on PCs and laptops, computer accessories, and gaming.
Amazon has kicked off Prime Day across the globe, with 48 hours of deals set to follow. The best deals won’t last all weekend, including many only available while stock lasts, making it crucial to stay in the loop through the week. Team Windows Central will be keeping an eye on all the latest, highlighting the discounts worth your time, with up-to-the-minute coverage of new offers as they go live.
This space will include highlights from our hubs on the best laptop deals and best monitor deals, alongside our top picks from Xbox and gaming sales over the period. You can check all the best offers below, with curated highlights of the Prime Day must-haves for any tech lover.
Halo Infinite down to $35 on Prime Day
The latest entry of the Halo franchise may not be infinitely discounted, but you can save 42% on the title during Prime Day. A digital code for the Standard Edition of Halo Infinite is down to $35 (normally $59.99). As the latest entry to the Halo saga, Halo Infinite features tight gunplay, new weapons, and a grappling hook mechanic. The semi-open world of the game also provides new avenues for exploration.
Save $25 on Razer's Kraken Kitty RGB gaming headset
Razer makes some of the best gaming headsets, and some of those devices even let you look like an adorable kitty cat. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 features two built-in cat ears on a pink frame. Don't let the adorable headset fool you, it isn't just for looks. The Razer Kraken V2 has 7.1 surround sound and an in-line digital audio controller. On Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the kitty version fo $124.20, which is $25 off its normal price. Earlier during the event, the headset was discounted by $50, so if you're interested, it's best to act quickly.
Build a PC with discounted ASUS parts on Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is an excellent time to purchase parts for building your own PC or upgrading your system. There are sales on power supplies, Wi-Fi cards, and more throughout the event. ASUS has discounts of up to 20% off on various parts at the moment, offering savings of up to $100.
Save £350 on Surface Pro 8 in the UK
The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch PixelSense display and runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Surface Pro was the device that kicked off the convertible PC trend over ten years ago, and Microsoft has had a decade to refine the design, which shows. In our Surface Pro 8 review, our executive editor called the device "basically perfect." Right now, you can save up £350 on the Surface Pro 8 during Prime Day. There are discounts on all models, but the bigger bargains are on the models with 128GB or 256GB of storage.
Save up to 40% on the Razer Turret, the best keyboard for Xbox Series X|S
Gaming with a mouse and keyboard on Xbox consoles hasn't always been easy. That changed with the Razer Turret and other Xbox Series X and S keyboards rolled out. The Razer Turret features a retractable magnetic mouse mat and an ergonomic wrist rest to make it comfortable for use on a lap. It even has a dedicated Xbox key to summon the Xbox dashboard. On Prime Day, you can pick up the Razer Turret for 40% off, which brings it down to $150. If you're looking to play some Xbox mouse and keyboard games, this deal is worth checking out.
Xbox X|S storage expansion card at its lowest price ever for Prime Day
The Xbox Seagate Storage Expansion Card is the most seamless way to get more storage for the best Xbox games. The card supports the same SSD speeds and technology featured inside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so you won't see any dropoff in performance from titles storage on the external drive. Right now, you can get the Seagate Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X or S for £164.99, which is down from the normally high cost of £254.99. Our Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review provides more insight that should help you decide if the SSD is right for you.
Save up to 60% on Razer PCs, headphones, and peripherals at Amazon
Gaming peripherals maker Razer has discounted dozens of its best-rated products this Prime Day, with up to 60% off popular laptops, headphones, and PC gaming accessories. Deals include popular picks like the slimline Razer Book 13, best-selling keyboards like the BlackWidow and Huntsman series, and the Basilisk mouse family. We’ve rounded up some of the best Razer gaming deals this Prime Day, rounding up an extensive list of price cuts on Razer products this week.
Save up to 20% on ASUS PC parts and components at Amazon
ASUS is best known for its PC hardware, making components like motherboards, graphics, and power supplies, all crucial to build a PC. Prime Day has introduced sizeable savings on various ASUS components, with up to 20% off key parts of what could be your dream PC. The coming two days could be an ideal opportunity to invest in your next PC build, dropping parts from reputable brands to some of their lowest-ever prices.
