The Game Awards 2024 LIVE: Winners, Game of the Year, and every new trailer and announcement

Refresh

Here are my The Game Awards 2024 picks (Image credit: Bandai Namco) With the actual The Game Awards show now under 24 hours away, I thought it would be fun to share what my personal picks for all of this year's 30 award categories are based on what got nominated and what I've gotten around to playing and watching. Here's my list: Game of the Year: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Players' Voice: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Best Game Direction: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Best Narrative: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Best Art Direction: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Best Score and Music: Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Best Performance: Melina Juergens as Senua

Melina Juergens as Senua Innovation in Accessibility: Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Games for Impact: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Best Independent Game: Animal Well

Animal Well Best Debut Indie Game: Animal Well

Animal Well Best Mobile Game: Balatro

Balatro Best VR/AR: Metro Awakening

Metro Awakening Best Action Game: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Best Action/Adventure: Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 Best RPG: Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Fighting: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Best Family: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Best Sim/Strategy: Manor Lords

Manor Lords Best Sports/Racing: EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 Best Multiplayer: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Best Adaptation: Fallout

Fallout Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh

CaseOh Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 Best Esports Athlete: N/A

N/A Best Esports Team: N/A I begrudgingly voted for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for many of these categories, as while I absolutely love the expansion and think it's largely better than the nominees it's up against, I don't think DLCs should be included in The Game Awards unless they're in their own separate category. If it was up to me, Helldivers 2 would be in (and win) the Game of the Year running, and Players' Voice wouldn't have three gacha games nominated (players were encouraged to vote for them with promises of free currency in these games by their developers, which is pretty lame). Alas, it is not up to me, so here I sit. Salty. Still, it's nice to see the presentation and performances in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 get the recognition they deserve, and I'm hoping Animal Well wins both indie awards since it's pretty mind-blowing a solo developer made such a deep and create Metroidvania. Shoutout to Manor Lords in Best Sim/Strategy, too; it's another excellent solo-developed project. Also, I really need to set a day or two aside to watch Arcane Season 2. Fallout probably wouldn't be my pick for Best Adaptation if I'd done so already, based on what I've heard. — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor

"Oh boy, @geoffkeighley cooked" what im expecting, without hard spoilers:- not a ton from xbox first party studios, pending xbox's own dev direct in q1. - lots of epic multiplat reveals.- other fun stuff.December 9, 2024 That's a direct quote from none other than Windows Central's very own executive editor and Xbox aficionado Jez Corden. Jez posted that to X (Twitter) a few days ago, clearly having heard about some of what's coming in this year's The Game Awards. He went on to say "without hard spoilers" that he's expecting to see impressive multiplatform announcements and "other fun stuff," though believes that Microsoft and Xbox won't have much to show since it has its own Developer_Direct presentation coming in Q1 2025. Sounds like we're in for a good show this year. — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor

Where you can watch The Game Awards 2024 The YouTube stream we embedded above is one way to watch this year's The Game Awards show, but it's not the only one. The presentation is being broadcast on a variety of different platforms once it begins on December 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT, including the following: The Game Awards' website

Twitch

Facebook

Instagram If you end up having trouble with the stream on one platform, try using one of the others instead and hopefully it'll work better for you. — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor