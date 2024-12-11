The Game Awards 2024 LIVE: Winners, Game of the Year, and every new trailer and announcement
All the news from The Game Awards 2024 in one place, reported live as it comes.
Like the last several years before it, 2024 has been a year chock-full of exciting game releases and innovative new hits. Now that it's drawing to a close, it's time to commemorate all of those great new titles with The Game Awards 2024. Geoff Keighley is once again hosting the annual awards show in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, and this year's iteration is particularly celebratory since it's the event's 10th anniversary.
The gala is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, December 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT. Once the show begins, the winners of all 30 awards will be announced over the course of the next several hours, with trailers, game reveals, and world premieres that'll show off what's next in gaming interspersed between these announcements. The team here at Windows Central will be watching and reporting on the event as it unfolds, and you'll find live coverage of every winner and reveal right here.
Watch The Game Awards 2024 here:
The Game Awards 2024 is slated to begin on December 12, with the show being streamed live at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT. You can use the embedded YouTube livestream link above to watch along with us; note that according to The Game Awards, it's expected to run for about three hours.
The Game Awards 2024 nominees
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Players' Voice
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Family
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlluJuan
- Techo Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Neta Shapira
- Aleksi Virolainen
- Jeong Ji-hoon
- Lee Sang-hyeok
- Mathieu Herbaut
- Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
Latest The Game Awards 2024 announcements
Here are my The Game Awards 2024 picks
With the actual The Game Awards show now under 24 hours away, I thought it would be fun to share what my personal picks for all of this year's 30 award categories are based on what got nominated and what I've gotten around to playing and watching. Here's my list:
- Game of the Year: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Players' Voice: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Best Game Direction: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Best Narrative: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Art Direction: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Best Score and Music: Silent Hill 2
- Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Performance: Melina Juergens as Senua
- Innovation in Accessibility: Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Games for Impact: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Independent Game: Animal Well
- Best Debut Indie Game: Animal Well
- Best Mobile Game: Balatro
- Best VR/AR: Metro Awakening
- Best Action Game: Helldivers 2
- Best Action/Adventure: Silent Hill 2
- Best RPG: Dragon's Dogma 2
- Best Fighting: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Best Family: Astro Bot
- Best Sim/Strategy: Manor Lords
- Best Sports/Racing: EA Sports FC 24
- Best Multiplayer: Helldivers 2
- Best Adaptation: Fallout
- Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6
- Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh
- Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2
- Best Esports Athlete: N/A
- Best Esports Team: N/A
I begrudgingly voted for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for many of these categories, as while I absolutely love the expansion and think it's largely better than the nominees it's up against, I don't think DLCs should be included in The Game Awards unless they're in their own separate category. If it was up to me, Helldivers 2 would be in (and win) the Game of the Year running, and Players' Voice wouldn't have three gacha games nominated (players were encouraged to vote for them with promises of free currency in these games by their developers, which is pretty lame). Alas, it is not up to me, so here I sit. Salty.
Still, it's nice to see the presentation and performances in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 get the recognition they deserve, and I'm hoping Animal Well wins both indie awards since it's pretty mind-blowing a solo developer made such a deep and create Metroidvania. Shoutout to Manor Lords in Best Sim/Strategy, too; it's another excellent solo-developed project.
Also, I really need to set a day or two aside to watch Arcane Season 2. Fallout probably wouldn't be my pick for Best Adaptation if I'd done so already, based on what I've heard. — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor
"Oh boy, @geoffkeighley cooked"
what im expecting, without hard spoilers:- not a ton from xbox first party studios, pending xbox's own dev direct in q1. - lots of epic multiplat reveals.- other fun stuff.December 9, 2024
That's a direct quote from none other than Windows Central's very own executive editor and Xbox aficionado Jez Corden. Jez posted that to X (Twitter) a few days ago, clearly having heard about some of what's coming in this year's The Game Awards. He went on to say "without hard spoilers" that he's expecting to see impressive multiplatform announcements and "other fun stuff," though believes that Microsoft and Xbox won't have much to show since it has its own Developer_Direct presentation coming in Q1 2025.
Sounds like we're in for a good show this year. — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor
What to expect from The Game Awards 2024
The vast majority of what's being shown at The Game Awards 2024 will remain a mystery until the show itself kicks off, but that doesn't mean we're going into it completely blind. In fact, the opposite is true, as many developers as well as Geoff Keighley himself have publicly teased several of the games, reveals, trailers, and performances that will appear during the event. These include the following:
- Sydnee Goodman is set to host The Opening Act
- Performances from Snoop Dogg, Twenty One Pilots, and TGA Orchestra
- A "special announcement" for Mecha BREAK
- Details about the Warframe: 1999 update and a free Nyx
- TEKKEN 8's last Season 1 character will be revealed
- Gearbox will show a new Borderlands 4 trailer
- Mafia: The Old Country is getting a "full world premiere reveal"
- Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios will reveal its next game
- A big announcement for the MMOFPS STALCRAFT: X
- Dying Light: The Beast is scheduled to make an appearance
- "A special trailer" for Hunt: Showdown feat. Post Malone
- We'll be seeing something for Squid Game: Unleashed
In addition to these, note that several celebrities and developers will be presenting awards throughout the evening, including Bethesda's Todd Howard, actress Isabela Merced from HBO's The Last of Us Season 2, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, prolific game voice actor Laura Bailey, Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake, and none other than Hideo Kojima himself.
If we learn anything else about the show before it starts, I'll be sure to post about it here. With that said, I don't expect we will, as it's bound to have plenty of surprises that the showrunners don't want to spoil. — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor
Where you can watch The Game Awards 2024
The YouTube stream we embedded above is one way to watch this year's The Game Awards show, but it's not the only one. The presentation is being broadcast on a variety of different platforms once it begins on December 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT, including the following:
If you end up having trouble with the stream on one platform, try using one of the others instead and hopefully it'll work better for you. — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live coverage of The Game Awards 2024! The show may still be a day away, but there's already quite a few things to talk about ahead of its scheduled start time. There have been several teases of what to expect from the presentation from The Game Awards and its partners, all of which I'll be covering here shortly.
There's quite a bit of stiff competition in this year's nominations, and there's some noteworthy controversy too; many are frustrated with the inclusion of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree in the running, for example, because it's ultimately still a DLC expansion even if it is the size of a standalone game. As usual, there are also lots of fans who feel their favorite game got snubbed from Game of the Year nominations or other categories (that's me with Helldivers 2, 100%).
Still, I'm hoping that it'll be a great event, even if I still have a sour taste in my mouth from how The Game Awards 2023 let down developers and viewers alike by being more about advertisements and trailers than actually celebrating that year's best and brightest titles. Fingers crossed! — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor