Microsoft Edge Dev adds new option for the Sidebar
The latest version of Edge Dev lets you open a new tab directly from Sidebar games.
What you need to know
- Microsoft Edge Dev just received an update that brings it to version 109.0.1481.0.
- The update adds an "open in new tab" button to Sidebar games.
- It also includes a long list of bug fixes and general improvements.
Microsoft Edge Dev received an update this week that brings it to version 109.0.1481.0 (opens in new tab). The latest version of the browser has an option to open new tabs from Sidebar games as well as a couple of other small changes.
Edge Dev 109.0.1481.0: Added Features
- Added Open this page in Compatibility view toggle in the Add a page prompt for Internet Explorer mode pages.
- Added open in new tab button on the Sidebar games.
- WebView2
- Added support for File Upload in UWP (#1639 (opens in new tab))
- Added IDL validator tool.
Edge Dev 109.0.1481.0: Improved reliability
- Fixed Autofill account selection menu not entering credentials.
- Fixed the browser crash with Autofill dialog when navigating to the cross button using an arrow key or pressing Tab or Shift + Delete keys while the focus is on the cross button.
- Fixed the browser crash while using Find in Page in the PDF viewer.
- Fixed Sidebar issue that causes the browser to crash.
- Fixed the browser crash when signing out your profile in Workspace.
- Fixed a crash related to Sidebar.
- Fixed the browser crash that’s related to HDR video.
- Fixed a crash when navigating to certain websites.
- Fixed the browser crash issue when clicking on the performance button after closing Kids mode window.
- Fixed the browser crash when entering or exiting Full screen.
- Fixed a crash related to recommended update.
- Fixed the browser crash related to Assistance Home button.
- Fixed a crash when interacting with visual search results
- iOS
- Fixed browser crash when launching.
- Fixed browser crash related to notifications.
- Android
- Fixed browser crash when enabling Bold text in Android setting.
- macOS
- Fixed the browser crash related to account sync.
- WebView2
- Fixed crash when clicking on the thumbnail view in the taskbar and moving focus to the WebView2 window.
- Fixed visual hosting crashes with Windows 10 Anniversary Update and older.
Edge Dev 109.0.1481.0: Changed behavior
- Fixed STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION error message on certain websites.
- Fixed picture profile in Microsoft Edge icon on the taskbar.
- Fixed Allow extensions from other stores toggle not reflecting change in the Extensions page.
- Fixed incorrect colors on pictures when turning off Enhance Image.
- Fixed the double Sort by name buttons after invoking it in Collection.
- Fixed HEVC video playback issue.
- Fixed Find on Page issue not scrolling to the first highlighted match term.
- Fixed Edge bar Search bar not scaling correctly when it’s on Search only layout.
- Fixed The Pinning Wizard not loading content.
- Fixed Favorites from opening a new tab while on a New Tab Page.
- When clicking on a join Workspace link, the initial New Tab no longer stays open.
- Fixed an issue with installing and uninstalling PWA.
- iOS
- Fixed missing icons on top sites.
- Fixed Sign in not working correctly.
- Fixed the Open external app dialog not showing up.
- Fixed black screen when launching.
- Fixed sync invalid token pop-up when sync is disabled by policy.
- Fixed history not displaying when tapping on the address bar.
- Fixed data loss when upgrading from an older version of Microsoft Edge.
- Android
- Fixed the NTP search box not responding.
- Fixed blank Feedback submission issue.
- Fixed browser crash related to Tracking prevention.
- WebView2
- Fixed the blank PDF toolbar issue when hiding three of the buttons. (#2866 (opens in new tab))
- Xbox
- Fixed HEVC MP4 video playback in WebView2.
- HoloLens
- Fixed DRM media playback.
