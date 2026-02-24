Windows Search is... not great. Let's just get that out of the way. Somewhat ironically, a Microsoft app includes not just one, but two, alternatives to Windows Search — both of which are better than the built-in Windows 11 feature.

PowerToys Run is a launcher that you can use to search for files, settings, and more. You can also jump into websites and execute terminal commands through the utility. Our Richard Devine explains 7 reasons you have to use PowerToys Run on your PC.

PowerToys also includes a utility called Command Palette, which will look familiar to anyone who has used PowerToys Run (or macOS Spotlight). Command Palette is also a launcher utility that can search your PC, run commands, open webpages, and execute system commands.

Command Palette was made to replace PowerToys Run, but both are available since they have different feature sets. Command Palette looks better, but some still prefer PowerToys Run.

Soon, Command Palette will feature a "lightning-fast mode," as long as a pull request on GitHub is approved. Here are the key details from that pull request about lightning-fast mode:

Hides visual and motion distractions when updating the result list: Ensures the first interactable result item is selected as early as possible after the result list is updated, reducing flashing and blinking caused by the selection highlight moving around. Removes the list item selection indicator animation (unfortunately by removing the pill altogether for now) and prevents it from temporarily appearing on other items as the selection moves. Adds a new "Results" section header above the home page results when no other section is present. This ensures the first item on the home page has consistent visuals and styling, preventing offsets and excessive visual changes when elements are replaced in place.



A video on that GitHub page shows lightning-fast mode in action. Indeed, the mode does seem faster (#seemsfaster).

The speed improvements are made possible by removing certain animations. Lightning-fast mode also adds a "Results" section header under the home page results.

If you're more interested in a feature you can use today, the latest version of PowerToys includes a new utility called "CursorWrap." That tool allows you to have your mouse wrap around your screen when you move your cursor off one of the edges or your display.

A small update added the option to limit CursorWrap to horizontal or vertical use, which was a handy addition.

