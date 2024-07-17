Microsoft Office for life?! This Prime Day deal gets you Word, Excel, and PowerPoint forever for $79.99.

In 2024, it's normal to need to subscribe to a software suite to access popular apps and services. While many subscriptions provide good value, having one means you have to pay each month to use your needed programs or enjoy content. If you want to use Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint but don't want to pay for a subscription, you can pay for Office Home & Student 2021. Normally, the flat fee is $149.99, but right now you can grab it for $79.99.

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 | was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Buying Office Home & Student 2021 gets you access to the classic (2021) versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for life. No need for a subscription. No additional cost down the line. You can install the apps on Windows 11, Windows 10, or macOS, though you can only install them on a single device.

✅Perfect for: Those who need access to Word, Excel, or PowerPoint but no other Microsoft apps or services.

❌Avoid if: You need to use other Microsoft apps and services.

Why I recommend this deal

Each month it feels like I have another subscription to something. Streaming TV shows and movies requires a monthly payment these days. Monthly plans pile up in terms of management and cost. You can rotate your subscriptions to keep costs down, but that means you have to juggle things each month. An easier way to save time and money is to reduce how many subscriptions you have. If you need to use Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint but don't need other Microsoft apps and services, Microsoft Office Home & Student is easy to recommend.

Office Home & Student 2021 gets you access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on a single device. You can install those programs on Windows 11, Windows 10, or macOS, but you can only use the apps on a single system.

You can also use Office Home & Student 2021 for non-commercial use of Microsoft Teams, which is a handy addition as that communication platform becomes more common.

If you need more Microsoft apps and services, such as OneDrive storage, Microsoft Editor, or Microsoft Defender, there's always Microsoft 365. I have a piece listing all the best prices on Microsoft 365 that also breaks down the differences between Microsoft's various subscriptions and purchase options.