Stack up on Microsoft 365 for up to 50% off through this limited-time deal

Microsoft 365 is used by millions of people to get work done. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are probably the most famous apps from the suite, but a Microsoft 365 subscription also gets you access to 1TB of OneDrive storage, Microsoft Editor, and several other apps and services. Right now, you can save up to 50% on Microsoft 365. Deals range from 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal for half price to 15 months of Microsoft 365 Family for 10% off.

Running out of stock! Microsoft 365 Personal (12 months)

Was: $69.99

Now: $34.97 at StackSocial Microsoft 365 sets the standard for productivity. A Microsoft 365 subscription gets you access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and many other applications. It also comes with 1TB of OneDrive storage, ad-free Outlook, and access to Microsoft Editor. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the best experience for Microsoft 365 or its Office applications. This subscription grants access to a large library of applications across several devices. ❌Avoid if: You want to avoid paying for a subscription or your needs are met by Office 2024. 👉See at: StackSocial 🤩Alternative deals: Microsoft Office Home 2024 for $99.99 at Best Buy

With Microsoft 365, you can take work you do on the web and continue it within the desktop versions of Office, all while keeping files in sync. (Image credit: Future)

Is Microsoft 365 worth it?

Microsoft 365 gets you the latest versions of the Office applications, OneDrive storage, and plenty of other benefits. All the apps you use will get updates to make sure you have the latest features and improvements. The best deal at the moment is on Microsoft 365, which comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, 1TB of OneDrive storage, and Microsoft Editor.

If more than one person in your household needs to use Microsoft 365, it's worth grabbing Microsoft 365 Family. That subscription is for up to six people, which means you could easily save hundreds of dollars over the years by getting Microsoft 365 Family instead of multiple Microsoft 365 Personal subscriptions.

There's a good chance you already know if you need Microsoft 365. If you need to use the apps and services that come with the subscription, now is a great time to pick up an additional 12 months of Microsoft 365 at 50%.