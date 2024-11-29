This flagship Windows all-in-one is $500 off for Black Friday, bringing its 32-inch 4K display below $999 for the first time

If you're in the market for a new Windows all-in-one this Black Friday, the best one you can buy for sure is the HP OmniStudio X in 2024. It's a beast of a machine, featuring powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, a gorgeous 32-inch 4K display, ports for days and Windows Hello built right in. Usually, this all-in-one costs around $1,449 for a good spec, but right now it can be had for just $949 at HP Store. That's a huge $500 saving!

3-in-1 laptop HP OmniStudio X

Was: $1,449

Now: $949 at HP Store "The HP OmniStudio X 31.5" AIO is a fantastic desktop PC for anyone who wants everything in one box. The 4K UHD IPS display offers excellent picture quality to keep up with the fantastic built-in speakers" — Rebecca Spear Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Productivity work, creative work, gaming. ❌Avoid if: You want access to Copilot+ features. Display: 31.5-inch 4K IPS. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 GPU: Intel Arc. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 256GB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Newegg 💰Price check: $1,979 at Best Buy

The best Windows all-in-one of 2024 is super affordable this Black Friday

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The flagship Windows all-in-one space is pretty bare these days. Every so often, an OEM will come forward and ship something incredible, and this year, it looks like HP has stepped forward to create the best-looking and most powerful all-in-one on the market for 2024 with the OmniStudio X.

It comes in both 27 and 32-inch 4K display sizes, and can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9 processors for incredible performance. That processor can be paired with 16GB or 32GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD, and either Intel Arc or NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics for some serious performance when it comes to gaming.

The OmniStudio X's design is also stand-out. Everything is packed into a slim chassis and coated in grey which gives this premium metal look, even though most of the all-in-one is plastic. the stand is mate is metal, and includes access to USB ports so you can plug in accessories with ease. There are even more ports around the back, too.

The all-in-one also includes a 5MP webcam that pops out at the top when you need it, which also features Windows Hello face unlock for super quick authentication. The built-in speakers are also excellent, good enough to listen to music without needing to buy a pair of dedicated computer speakers.

