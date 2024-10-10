The Diablo 4 Lilith Cable Guy may not be a Prime Day deal — but as the spawn of a Prime Evil, she’ll still take your soul

This isn’t technically an Amazon Prime Day deal, but if you’ve somehow survived the two-day shopping frenzy with your wallet intact, EXG Gaming has just dropped a brand-new Cable Guy to celebrate the launch of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred on October 8. This Lilith collectible device holder marks their first Diablo-themed Cable Guy, and it's easily their most detailed yet. Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto—one of the Prime Evils—is the main antagonist of Diablo 4, though we all know the real Prime Evil is Amazon Prime Day's relentless ads. Have I said "Prime" enough for the Google Gods yet?

I got my hands on this awesome controller holder early at Gamescom 2024, but now it’s officially available for the devilishly tempting price of $30.

Diablo Lilith - Cable Guys Controller Holder | $29.99 at Amazon The newest addition to the Cable Guy collection has arrived and is the most detailed yet. And she's looking into your eyes and into your bank account. Introducing Lilith, the first-ever Diablo Cable Guy. Holds your Xbox controller or smartphone. Approx 8.5" tall. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Diablo 4 fans who want something cool to hold their controller in between Helltides. ❌Avoid if: You're #TeamInarius and refuse to succumb to Mother

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Lilith brings the heat of the Burning Hells to any gaming setup

The sticks on this controller have been worn away to dust from running too many Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This officially licensed Blizzard collectible brings more unadulterated Hatred to your gaming setup than a 12-year-old playing Call of Duty. . Standing 8.5 inches tall, the Lilith Cable Guy from EXG Gaming can hold Xbox controllers, PS5 DualSense, smartphones, and even remote controls. For those who own the Diablo 4 Collector's Box (like me, after selling my soul for it), Lilith is the same height as the Candle of Creation, adding a perfect thematic touch for Diablo fans.

Lilith sit's perfectly next to the Candle of Creation (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This is my first Cable Guy after only ever purchasing for friends and family. While they’ve always been popular gifts, their cute and cartoonish designs never matched my style—until Lilith. Designed in darker, more menacing tones, she’s an ideal companion as I dive into the Vessel of Hatred expansion. When I spotted her at Gamescom 2024, I knew I had to have her, even if it meant tearing her out of the box to squeeze her into my suitcase for the return flight! Before that, Lilith even got to attend the Vessel of Hatred launch party with me.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Despite her delicate wings and the intricate details, Lilith survived the journey in my overstuffed suitcase without a scratch. The controller sits securely on the horns of the skull she holds, and her build quality is impressive. Whether on display or in use, she’s a striking addition to any gaming setup, especially for Diablo fans.

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings: