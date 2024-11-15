The best gaming chair I ever tested is on sale before Black Friday and it's the perfect holiday gift for kids

The Secretlab Titan XXS is the best gaming chair for kids due to its sturdy build, comfortable seat, and attractive design.

Early Black Friday deals are here, making it the perfect time to pick up a gaming chair. Secretlab has a big collection of deals right now, but it's a tiny chair at a smaller-than-normal price that caught my eye. Right now, you can grab a Secretlab Titan XXS for $255. That's savings of $64 on the best gaming chair for kids. The Titan XXS is a 1:2 scale model of Secretlab's normal-sized Titan gaming chair, and reviewing it was some of the most fun I've had at work in my 10 years of journalism.

Best gaming chair for kids Secretlab Titan XXS

Was: $319

"The Secretlab Titan XXS will disarm you with its cuteness and provide a comfortable seat for children while gaming. It's pricey compared to the competition, but it's one of the best gaming chairs for kids. Any kid that sits in a Titan XXS will feel like a real gamer." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Children who want to game on a comfortable throne that makes them feel like a "real gamer." ❌Avoid if: You are over 5'2" and 154 lbs or want a chair in a color other than pink (Stealth and Frost Blue are sold out).

Best gaming chair for kids

The Secretlab Titan XXS is a 1:2 scale model of the company's normal gaming chairs (22 lbs Cavalier King Charles Spaniel for scale). (Image credit: Future)

When you review items like the best gaming chairs, there are a lot of things to go through. You want to make sure that you run an item through its paces, including ease of assembly, comfort, adjustability, and durability. But sometimes you forget you're reviewing something and just have fun. That was the case when I wrote my Secretlab Titan XXS review. I had an absolute blast trying to get my dogs to sit or lay on the chair and then had to circle back to cover the finer details of the gaming chair.

Luckily for those interested in a gaming chair for children, the Secretlab Titan XXS checks the boxes. It's a 1:2 scale model of Secretlab's other Titan chairs, which means it has the premium build quality and customization of its bigger siblings. When I first found out I would review the Titan XXS, I thought it may feel like more of a toy. After all, the chair started as an April Fools' Day joke and much of its early marketing material centered around dogs laying in the seat. I was pleasantly surprised to find a premium gaming chair that just happened to be small.

Since I don't have any kids, I gave the chair to a friend of mine to get their thoughts. They game with their child regularly and their kid was thrilled to have a "real" gaming chair. "It's good. It's really really comfy. I like spinning around on it," said my friend's kid who was six years old at the time. I've since followed up with my friend and only heard positive feedback about the Titan XXS.

The only real negative of the Secretlab XXS is that I don't think it became very popular. That's a guess based on the fact that Secretlab has never announced a new version of the chair and only the Plush Pink version is in stock. Originally, the price was also a negative, but the current discount on the Secretlab XXS helps fix that.

If you need a larger gaming chair, Secretlab's Black Friday sale is already underway. You can save up to $303 on certain bundles and there are deals on gaming chairs, smart desks, and accessories.