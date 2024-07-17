Here's why Razer's vibrating gaming headset (weird!) is lowkey the coolest tech I use every day

My PC gaming gear is a smorgasbord of peripherals from different manufacturers — my keyboard is Logitech, my mouse is Corsair, and my ultrawide monitor comes from LG — but one I've always gone to for my gaming headsets is Razer. I've always found the company's spacious cushioned earcups incredibly comfortable, and they, along with overall sound and build quality, have only improved over the years as Razer continuously refines its designs.

Since 2021, the Razer headset I've been PC gaming with daily is the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense — a unique offering from the manufacturer that blends its usual top-of-the-line comfort and audio with vibrating haptic feedback motors. It's typically sells at its pricey $129.99 MSRP, but thanks to this fantastic deal, you can get the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense for just $71.24 at Amazon. It's leaving once Prime Day is over tonight at 11:59 PM PT, though, so act fast.

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense | was $129.99 now $71.24 at Amazon I've been using Razer's Kraken V3 HyperSense for nearly three years now, and thanks to its stellar audio quality, comfort, and unique haptic vibrations, it's still my preferred headset for PC gaming. With this Prime Day deal, you can pick it up for the lowest price it's ever sold for.

💰Price check: $74.99 at Best Buy



✅Great for: PC gamers who want a comfortable, well-built gaming headset with fantastic sound, a great mic, all-day comfort, and a unique haptic feedback feature



❌Don't buy if: You want mic monitoring or something with a wireless connection



🔍Our experience: Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense review



🎧 Wireless alternative: Razer Kraken V3 Pro

🔥THE HOTTEST PRIME DAY 2024 DEALS🔥

Why I recommend the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense to PC gamers

The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense is a big headset with even bigger sound. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Of all the deals I've seen during Amazon Prime Day 2024 — and believe me, I've seen a lot — this is the one that excites me the most. The biggest drawback with Razer's Kraken V3 HyperSense has always been its price tag; that $129.99 MSRP is a bit higher than many of the best PC gaming headsets in the ~$100 range with comparable audio and build quality. Because of this sweet discount, though, you can pick it up for just a hair over $71, which is the lowest I've ever seen the headset's cost fall.

The Razer Kraken V3 variant that doesn't come with haptic feedback usually goes for $100, but is $69.99 at Amazon right now — less than $2 cheaper than the HyperSense one. Essentially, not only is the snazzier version heavily marked down, but it's also not even more expensive than the regular one. That makes now the time to buy if you're interested (there's also a "Pro" wireless version down to $149.99, from $199.99).

But why should you be interested in it, anyway? Well, speaking as someone who's been using it daily for almost three years now, I can tell you that its internal HyperSense haptic feedback motors make it one of the most uniquely enjoyable headsets to play games with. These vibrate alongside bassy in-game sounds like explosions, weapon impacts, and even bits of percussion in soundtracks, adding some distinct physicality and texture to the overall gaming experience that you simply won't get with a "regular" headset. Yes, it's a bit weird, but it's also very cool, and I've come to appreciate it quite a bit.

I don't enjoy this in every game, admittedly, and Razer's algorithm isn't perfect, either — occasionally, as Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden wrote in his 4/5 review, small vibrations will occasionally trigger when UI sound effects play — but it's great for shooter and action games, and there's a button on the right side of the headset you can use to switch between three intensity levels or turn off the haptics entirely. I tend to stick to the Low setting for a subtler enhancement, but some enjoy going up to Medium and High to really get things booming. Normally, I might direct folks to the non-vibrating version if HyperSense doesn't sound like something they'll enjoy, but it doesn't cost anything extra right now, so why not try it and see for yourself?

Beyond the haptics, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense is also simply an excellent USB PC gaming headset, complete with powerful 50mm drivers that deliver a rich, balanced soundscape, a durable metal chassis with size adjustment, generously thick cushioning on the headband and within the earcups, and a lengthy six-foot long connection cable. Its mic sounds great, too, and has a stiff, yet flexible arm that ensures it'll stay where you want it once you've got it in a position you like. It can also be detached, making travel more convenient. With this deal taking care of the price problem, its only real drawback is that it doesn't have mic monitoring (this features lets you hear yourself as you speak).

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that Amazon has been running for nearly 10 years now, and is one of the best times of the year to take advantage of incredible deals and price discounts. Prime Day-specific deals (they're marked with a red box on Amazon's product pages) require an Amazon Prime membership acquired through paid subscription or free trial.



Note that in recent years, competing retailers have started to mark their own products down too in an effort to get in on the sales action, so make sure you're shopping around and signing up for things like My Best Buy, Walmart Plus, and Target Circle to get free shipping and exclusive deals. In this case, though, Amazon has the best deal on the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense available right now.