One of the best, budget-friendly Xbox gaming headsets is now available at its cheapest price tag ever

In this day and age, headsets have become a much sought-after accessory in the gaming industry, whether it's for allowing players to communicate with their teammates during Esport competitions or to enhance the immersive sound design of their favorite games. One such product is the Hyper CloudX Stringer, an officially licensed Xbox wired gaming headset that offers excellent sound quality while being comfy to wear.

This product usually has an MSRP of $49.99 but with this 60% Amazon Prime Day discount, the HyperX CloudX Stinger is currently being sold at Amazon for $19.99.

HyperX CloudX Stinger (Wired) | was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core (Wireless) | was $69.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Why should you buy the HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset?

The HyperX CloudX Stinger headset features memory foam padded ear cups and adjustable sliders to ensure maximum comfort for users while gaming. (Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX is a well-respected brand responsible for creating many high-quality keyboards, mice, controllers, microphones, headsets, and more for console or PC gaming. One of our favorite products of theirs is the HyperX CloudX Stinger wired gaming headset which offers incredible sound quality for a low MSRP.

The HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset features 50mm directional drivers, which enable it to pump out pinpoint-accurate sounds at high quality to enhance the immersion of whatever game you're playing. It also contains many features to ensure the user's comfort while in use including 90° rotating ear cups equipped with HyperX memory-foam padding, a lightweight build, and sturdy adjustable steel sliders to accommodate your head size.

Additionally, the HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset has an onboard volume slider located on the bottom of the right ear cup for easy access to adjust audio volume. A microphone that can be muted by simply swiveling it up and built-in passive noise-cancellation to increase your voice quality while chatting online. And the ability to connect to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S controllers, and PC via 3.5mm port cable.

While its build quality isn't the most durable in the world, and the sound quality of the mic may be basic compared to the best Xbox gaming headsets, that doesn't stop the HyperX CloudX Stinger from being a high-quality wired gaming headset worthy of your purchase, especially if you're on a low budget.

This is because the HyperX CloudX Stinger wired gaming headset has an MSRP of $49.99 at most retailers, much more affordable than expensive, premium gaming headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro or the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro for example. However, this cheap price tag has become even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day as Amazon is selling the HyperX CloudX Stinger wired gaming headset for $19.99, which is an absolute steal if you ask me.

Alternatively, if you have the extra cash to spare and want a wireless version of the HyperX CloudX Stinger, Amazon is also hosting a 33% discount deal for HyperX CloudX Stinger Core, reducing its MSRP from $99.99 down to $69.99. It is virtually identical to the wired version in terms of features, sound, and build quality except that the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core will let users connect to Xbox consoles via Xbox Wireless adapters (however it doesn't feature Bluetooth so you can't connect it wirelessly to PCs or mobile devices with Bluetooth enabled).