One of the best, budget-friendly Xbox gaming headsets is now available at its cheapest price tag ever
Amazon is selling the HyperX CloudX Stinger wired gaming headset for a gigantic Amazon Prime Day discount
In this day and age, headsets have become a much sought-after accessory in the gaming industry, whether it's for allowing players to communicate with their teammates during Esport competitions or to enhance the immersive sound design of their favorite games. One such product is the Hyper CloudX Stringer, an officially licensed Xbox wired gaming headset that offers excellent sound quality while being comfy to wear.
This product usually has an MSRP of $49.99 but with this 60% Amazon Prime Day discount, the HyperX CloudX Stinger is currently being sold at Amazon for $19.99.
HyperX CloudX Stinger (Wired) | was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Enriching sounds of your favorite games with the HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset, which features a lightweight design, comfy memory-foam ear cups, 50mm directional drivers, and can connect to Xbox controllers 3.5mm cable ports.
HyperX CloudX Stinger Core (Wireless) | was $69.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
The wireless version of the HyperX CloudX Stinger headset is virtually identical to the wired version but it can connect to Xbox consoles wirelessly via Xbox Wireless.
✅ Perfect for: Gamers looking for affordable wired gaming headsets that can deliver high-quality sound.
❌ Avoid if: You prefer wireless gaming headsets with no cables to take up space in your personal living spaces or looking for headsets dedicated to PC gaming.
💰 Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy (Wired) | $27.99 at Best Buy (Wired) | $99.99 at Walmart (Wireless) | $99.99 at Best Buy (Wireless)
🔎 Our Review: HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Headset Review (2024): For high-value, budget-tier savings
🔥The hottest Prime Day 2024 deals🔥
- Seagate Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card (2TB) | was
$359.99now $229.99 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Go (512GB) | was
$699.99now $599.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was
$49.99now $31.99 at CDKeys
- LG Class C3 Series OLED Evo TV (65-inches) | was
$1,699.99now $1,399.99 at Best Buy
- Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) | was
$899.99now $699.99 at Dell
- Remnant II Ultimate Edition (PC) | was
$59.99now $25.99 at CDKeys
- Surface Laptop Go 3 (Core i5) | was
$799.99now $599.99 at Best Buy
- ASUS 65W USB Type-C charger | was
$64.99now $29.99 at Best Buy
- HP Victus 15.6 (Ryzen 5, RTX 4050) | was
$979now $599 at Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Xbox Wireless Controller + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) | was
$119.98now $78.90 at Amazon
Why should you buy the HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset?
HyperX is a well-respected brand responsible for creating many high-quality keyboards, mice, controllers, microphones, headsets, and more for console or PC gaming. One of our favorite products of theirs is the HyperX CloudX Stinger wired gaming headset which offers incredible sound quality for a low MSRP.
The HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset features 50mm directional drivers, which enable it to pump out pinpoint-accurate sounds at high quality to enhance the immersion of whatever game you're playing. It also contains many features to ensure the user's comfort while in use including 90° rotating ear cups equipped with HyperX memory-foam padding, a lightweight build, and sturdy adjustable steel sliders to accommodate your head size.
Additionally, the HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset has an onboard volume slider located on the bottom of the right ear cup for easy access to adjust audio volume. A microphone that can be muted by simply swiveling it up and built-in passive noise-cancellation to increase your voice quality while chatting online. And the ability to connect to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S controllers, and PC via 3.5mm port cable.
- Prime Day 2024 deals on laptops, mini PCs, gaming accessories, and more
- Best Steam Deck and ROG Ally deals during Prime Day
- Best accessory deals to upgrade your ROG Ally or Steam Deck this Prime Day
- Best Xbox controller deals from all retailers this Amazon Prime Day
While its build quality isn't the most durable in the world, and the sound quality of the mic may be basic compared to the best Xbox gaming headsets, that doesn't stop the HyperX CloudX Stinger from being a high-quality wired gaming headset worthy of your purchase, especially if you're on a low budget.
This is because the HyperX CloudX Stinger wired gaming headset has an MSRP of $49.99 at most retailers, much more affordable than expensive, premium gaming headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro or the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro for example. However, this cheap price tag has become even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day as Amazon is selling the HyperX CloudX Stinger wired gaming headset for $19.99, which is an absolute steal if you ask me.
Alternatively, if you have the extra cash to spare and want a wireless version of the HyperX CloudX Stinger, Amazon is also hosting a 33% discount deal for HyperX CloudX Stinger Core, reducing its MSRP from $99.99 down to $69.99. It is virtually identical to the wired version in terms of features, sound, and build quality except that the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core will let users connect to Xbox consoles via Xbox Wireless adapters (however it doesn't feature Bluetooth so you can't connect it wirelessly to PCs or mobile devices with Bluetooth enabled).
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!