The lowest price on the best Xbox Cloud Gaming handheld, huge savings on accessories — Razer and Xbox just make sense together

Razer's iconic colors are black and green. Xbox's iconic colors are black and green. What more can I say? Well, I guess I can mention that Razer designs and sells some of the best Xbox accessories and devices in the world, and right now is a pretty great time to pick some of them up. The best Xbox Cloud Gaming handheld, the Razer Edge, is at an all-time low of just $249.99 at Amazon, for example.

The Razer Wolverine V2 for Xbox, and awesome and premium wired controller, is half off and just $49.99 at Amazon in black and white. The Razer Kaira Pro, a well-rounded wireless gaming headset that also works with your phone, is only $79.95 at Amazon — very nearly half off, too. If you're just looking to augment your Xbox Wireless Controller, you can do so with a rechargeable battery and color-matched charging dock from $31.99 at Amazon.

Razer Edge | was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Razer Edge is a fascinating device — it's effectively a compact Android tablet, but designed from the ground up with gaming in mind. It comes bundled with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller, and is the best gaming handheld for cloud gaming, emulation, and much more.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a versatile gaming handheld with long battery life that excels at cloud gaming, mobile gaming, and emulation. ❌Avoid if: You want a powerful, PC-like gaming handheld that can play full-blown console and PC games natively. 💰Price check: $254.99 at Razer 🔎Our review: Razer Edge review — Two steps forward, one step back for cloud gaming | Windows Central

Razer Wolverine V2 for Xbox (Black) | was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon If you're looking to step up your game versus a standard Xbox Wireless Controller and don't mind a cable, the Razer Wolverine V2 is a phenomenal, feature-packed gaming controller that's built with real quality.

Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox | was $149.99 now $79.95 at Amazon The Razer Kaira Pro is a mid-range wireless gaming headset that squarely aims at being a "jack of all trades." It's built well, is made to be comfortable, offers good audio quality, and supports both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth to work with all your devices. Right now, it's also nearly half off.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox (Black) | was $39.99 now $33.99 at Amazon If you want to leave disposable batteries behind, Razer's premium charging stand is absolutely the best way to do it. This will make your Xbox Wireless Controller rechargeable, give you a dock to display and charge it, and will color match it for good. Available in many designs (and at various discounted prices).

Razer and Xbox, a match made in heaven

Razer genuinely has one of the best track records of any company for earning positive reviews from me and the rest of the Windows Central team, and the gaming behemoth has been making some of the greatest Xbox accessories for years, now. This Amazon Prime Day can save you a decent chunk of change on a lot of those accessories, even if you won't quite see my personal favorite headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox, be discounted quite yet.

The Razer Edge, for example, is a surprisingly capable Android gaming handheld that's excellent for cloud streaming like Xbox Cloud Gaming, emulating classic games, and playing the growing library of awesome mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal. It's all centered around the gorgeous 144Hz OLED display and the removeable Razer Kishi V2 Pro mobile controller, and it's an awesome package... Well, at least it is for just $249.99 at Amazon, which is a far better price than its original tag of $400.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Controller for Xbox will give you a competitive edge in all the best Xbox games with its excellent build quality and ergonomics, microswitch controls, and additional premium features. Normally I'd recommend the far more affordable GameSir Kaleid Wired Controller for Xbox instead, but right now the Razer Wolverine V2 is the exact same price at just $49.99 at Amazon — a 50% discount that makes it almost impossible to pass up.

If you prefer to use the Xbox Wireless Controller, though, Razer also has something for you. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox is one of the best purchases any Xbox player can make, as it makes your Xbox Wireless Controller rechargeable and gives it a convenient place to rest when you're not playing. Right now, you can get it in the color of your choice from $31.99 at Amazon. Need a new Xbox Wireless Controller, too? No worries, those are also heavily discounted from just $39.99 at Amazon in a wide variety of colors and designs.

