I found the perfect ergonomic keyboard, and my wrists thank me for it

The Logitech K860 has held up well for almost two years and hundreds of articles.

My favorite keyboard of all time is on sale as part of an Anti-Prime Day deal. Best Buy discounted the Logitech K860 to $115.99, offering a savings of $14. That's a relatively small discount compared to some of Amazon's October Prime Day and Walmart's October Deals, but the deal still saves you some cash. Honestly, I'd recommend the Logitech K860 at full price.

It's easy to write about the Logitech K860 because I write articles with it every day I'm at my desk. Since picking up the keyboard in late 2022, I've written thousands of articles using it. The split-key design reduces wrist strain and fatigue, allowing me to get more work done. The keyboard has held up well over the years, apart from some cosmetic smudging from where I rest my hands.

Why I recommend this keyboard to everyone

The Logitech K860 is a key part of my ergonomic work setup, and it helps reduce wrist strain and fatigue. (Image credit: Future)

As a journalist, I have to type quite a few words each day. I don't have exact figures, but I'd guess I've typed a quarter of a million words in my time at Windows Central. In that time, I've used a variety of keyboards, both those built into laptops and standalone devices. The Logitech K860 is by far the best keyboard I've used.

While there are plenty of keyboards that match the Logitech K860 in terms of build quality, Logitech's ergonomic keyboard wins out due to its design. The split keys, gentle curve, and wrist rest of the Logitech K860 allow my hands to fall naturally into place. Typing on a laptop keyboard or even a large standalone keyboard feels cramped now and hurts my wrists.

I paired the Logitech K860 with the Logitech MX Vertical and a standing desk (the Autonomous SmartDesk Core) to create the ultimate ergonomic work-from-home setup.

In addition to its split design and ergonomic layout, the Logitech K860 has scooped keys that are easy to type on. The keyboard also has the standard features you'd expect from a premium accessory, such as multi-OS compatibility and the option to connect through Bluetooth or a USB receiver. You can toggle the Logitech K860 between up to three different devices with dedicated buttons, eliminating the need to repair your keyboard each time you want to connect.

