I found the perfect ergonomic keyboard, and my wrists thank me for it

This keyboard has withstood thousands of articles, all while protecting my wrists from fatigue and pain.

Logitech K860
The Logitech K860 has held up well for almost two years and hundreds of articles. (Image credit: Future)

My favorite keyboard of all time is on sale as part of an Anti-Prime Day deal. Best Buy discounted the Logitech K860 to $115.99, offering a savings of $14. That's a relatively small discount compared to some of Amazon's October Prime Day and Walmart's October Deals, but the deal still saves you some cash. Honestly, I'd recommend the Logitech K860 at full price.

It's easy to write about the Logitech K860 because I write articles with it every day I'm at my desk. Since picking up the keyboard in late 2022, I've written thousands of articles using it. The split-key design reduces wrist strain and fatigue, allowing me to get more work done. The keyboard has held up well over the years, apart from some cosmetic smudging from where I rest my hands.

Logitech K860 Ergonomic Keyboard | $129.99 now $115.99 at Best Buy

Logitech K860 Ergonomic Keyboard | was $129.99 now $115.99 at Best Buy

This ergonomic keyboard is comfortable and lets your hands and wrist rest at a natural position. I've used it for years and other keyboards now feel cramped and uncomfortable in comparison. The Logitech K860 also has some handy little features, such as support for swapping between three devices.

👀See at: Best Buy

✅Perfect for: People who want to reduce wrist pain and fatigue when typing.

❌Avoid if: You can't get used to or don't want a split keyboard.

💰Price check: $139.99 at Logitech

🔍Our review: Logitech K860 review

Why I recommend this keyboard to everyone

Logitech K860 ergonomic keyboard, Logitech MX Vertical mouse, and Logi Dock

The Logitech K860 is a key part of my ergonomic work setup, and it helps reduce wrist strain and fatigue. (Image credit: Future)

As a journalist, I have to type quite a few words each day. I don't have exact figures, but I'd guess I've typed a quarter of a million words in my time at Windows Central. In that time, I've used a variety of keyboards, both those built into laptops and standalone devices. The Logitech K860 is by far the best keyboard I've used.

While there are plenty of keyboards that match the Logitech K860 in terms of build quality, Logitech's ergonomic keyboard wins out due to its design. The split keys, gentle curve, and wrist rest of the Logitech K860 allow my hands to fall naturally into place. Typing on a laptop keyboard or even a large standalone keyboard feels cramped now and hurts my wrists.

I paired the Logitech K860 with the Logitech MX Vertical and a standing desk (the Autonomous SmartDesk Core) to create the ultimate ergonomic work-from-home setup.

In addition to its split design and ergonomic layout, the Logitech K860 has scooped keys that are easy to type on. The keyboard also has the standard features you'd expect from a premium accessory, such as multi-OS compatibility and the option to connect through Bluetooth or a USB receiver. You can toggle the Logitech K860 between up to three different devices with dedicated buttons, eliminating the need to repair your keyboard each time you want to connect.

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_. 