I still use the Razer Kiyo X webcam, but I wish I'd grabbed it with this deal instead

Whether it's for work calls, chatting with friends and family, or streaming yourself while gaming, a good webcam goes a long way. A solid dedicated webcam will beat just about any built-in camera on a PC. You don't need to spend a fortune to improve your video quality dramatically either. Right now, you can pick up the Razer Kiyo X on Prime Day for $39.19.

Razer Kiyo X | was $79.99 now $39.19 at Amazon This budget-friendly webcam supports recording or streaming at 1080p at 30 FPS or 720p at 60 FPS. Its quick auto focus and impressive performance in low light earned high marks in our review. The Kiyo X is an older webcam at this point, having launched in 2021, but it's a solid choice today because of its low price and performance.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a solid webcam for 1080p recording at 30 FPS or 720p recording at 60 FPS.

❌Avoid if: You need to record or stream in 4K or premium features only seen in more expensive webcams.

💰Price check: $44.99 at Razer

Why I recommend this deal

The Razer Kiyo X performs well in low lighting, especially for a webcam that now costs under $40. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Kiyo X is a sharp webcam that is now in the budget-friendly category. The deal on the Kiyo X makes it compete with entry-level hardware, and Razer's camera shines in that comparison.

A standout feature of the Kiyo X is its low-light performance. In our Razer Kiyo X review, I spoke about the camera's good performance in poor lighting — and in general — several times.

The Razer Kiyo X simply impresses in real world scenarios. I've used higher-end webcams with branded sensors that couldn't compete directly with the Kiyo X, especially in the challenging lighting my work space offers. I have a heavily backlit workspace which can blow-out pictures, and when I close the blinds, it can be incredibly dark to the point of introducing grainy noise into the picture. The Kiyo X handles both scenarios incredibly well, and can be tweaked further in the Razer Synapse settings app to further improve image balance. The Kiyo X also has rapid auto focus which is handy for streamers and content creators, and pairs well with background removal software from the likes of XSplit or NVIDIA.

The Kiyo X has a built-in microphone, but it's only barely passable. If webcam audio is a priority, other options may suit your workflow better.

The current price of the Razer Kiyo X is a good deal, but just be aware that it's not actually 51% off. The camera dipped to $39.96 at the start of 2024 and has remained there throughout most of the year, according to CamelCamelCamel. The Kiyo X price jumped briefly to $49.99 just before Prime Day, likely to make today's deal appear better in comparison. It's a bit of an odd strategy given that the Kiyo X is genuinely a good bargain right now at $39.19 and is ever-so-slightly cheaper than it was a week ago.

You could find a webcam with a higher resolution or fancier features than the Kiyo X, but you'd also have to pay more. Many of the best webcams cost more than $100 and some approach $200. At $39.19, the Kiyo X is near entry-level pricing for a webcam in 2024. As long as your primary focus is 1080p recording or 720p at 60 FPS, the Kiyo X is a solid choice.

