How I would have saved over $1,200 if I'd waited for Prime Day to build my dream PC battle station

I worked it out, and man, I would've saved a ridiculous amount of money if I'd waited for Amazon Prime Day.

I admit I didn't do every piece of gear in my setup; a lot of it isn't being manufactured anymore, and other pieces aren't in stock. But it's clear that over time, the savings do add up. Every major piece of kit in my current setup is currently on sale for Prime Day, and we're going to go over a bit of gear, why and how I use them, and also discuss the savings I would've gotten if I'd had waited for this month's Prime Day sales event.

Get Jez's set up for much less than what he paid for it

Razer Blade 16 (2024) | was $2999.99 now $2599.99 at Amazon



I use this RTX 4070 Razer Blade for all my daily work, which includes video editing, testing higher-end games, and hardc0re blogging. I prefer Razer over competitor laptops for the raw build quality above all, which has always felt like a cut above competing laptops in this category, with dense reassuring construction and superior cooling. They're not cheap, but as someone who spends all day on the PC, I can't ever look elsewhere.

Razer Kiyo X | was $79.99 now $34.99 at Amazon



At this point, the Razer Kiyo X has been my go-to webcam for many years, and this deal makes it incredibly easy to buy. The Kiyo X isn't the most premium webcam on the market, but it performs well in challenging lighting conditions (such as my office).

Lenovo Legion Go | was $699.99 now $598.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go is my preferred gaming PC handheld, owing to its versatility (kickstand, detachable joysticks) and huge 8.8-inch screen. It's $100 more affordable for Prime Day than usual, making it a far better deal.

Satechi Thunderbolt Dock | was $299.99 now $179.99 (with coupon) at Amazon



For my setup, I use a mountain of accessories. I have an external monitor for Slack and Discord, mics, cameras, an extra keyboard for when my laptop is mounted, and so on. There are not enough ports to go around, which is why I rock this beefy powered dock from Satechi, which also sports Thunderbolt power delivery on top.

Samsung 4K QLED TV (43") | was $1,197.99 now $797.99 at Amazon I don't have the biggest office space in the world, which is why I was grateful when Samsung finally came out with 43-inch TVs that supported 120 Hz for Xbox Series X. Typically, 120 Hz was reserved for larger models, but as tech marches on, so do the deals. I would've saved a ton had I waited for this and paid far more than the current RRP.

Razer Huntsman V2 (TKL) | was $99.99 now $159.99 at Amazon I love tenkeyless keyboards, which remove the number pad to achieve a smaller footprint. Naturally, it has to be Razer, too; I have to have that Chroma sync across all my devices. I love the Huntsman V2 and, in fact, own two of them, one for my partner's place, too. They come with a wrist rest, have great action on the keys, have tons of extra functions, and don't break the bank.

Elgato Wave DX microphone | was $99.99 now $66.49 at Amazon Here's another product I own twice. When recording for my Xbox Two Podcast or making voiceovers for videos, I pair the Elgato Wave DX with the Wave XLR to give me easy access to my mic experience. This mic setup punches well above its weight, given the price, and it's a great starting point for anyone looking to take their audio to the next level. Just note that it doesn't come with the XLR cable or a mic mount. It sports a standard socket and should work with any mic arm mount you can grab.

Elgato Wave XLR interface | was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon As I was writing this, I had to check if the interface was on sale, too. It turns out it is, forcing me to recalculate the total savings I would be getting here. Honestly, the savings would be even bigger because again, I own two of these for different office locations. I love how convenient and easy it makes setting up my audio experience, and the Wave software makes live streaming audio management incredibly easy.

My setup is definitively a content creator's setup, with a higher-end laptop and mountains of USB devices and peripherals. If you want a similar setup, the package is much cheaper than usual, thanks to Prime Day.

I love my Razer Blade 16 laptop, and for years now, I haven't even considered other laptop brands despite having access to them through work. I love Razer laptops. Every corner of the design screams quality and attention to detail, and the latest model goes to extra lengths to refine minor flaws in previous year's models. Things like the power key, for example. Previously, it was flush with the speaker grill, which would discolor the speaker grill over time, essentially grating cells off your finger. The new power key is part of the keyboard, eliminating that problem immediately. Razer has also baked a much faster webcam in this model. The previous model webcams were incredibly slow, and signing in with Windows Hello was a chore. The RTX 4070 in this thing flies for gaming, demolishing anything I throw at it, and the adjustable fans make it easy to choose between noise and heat. In the summer months, when it's like ambient 30c in my office, I tend to put the fans on maximum to keep the chassis as cool as possible, but 90% of the time, I never even hear this thing. It's like magic.

When I'm on a short work trip, I prefer to take my Lenovo Legion Go instead, which is also on offer today (see above). The Legion Go sports a Z1E chip and can run many high-end games at medium settings when plugged in. It runs games like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 incredibly well and services titles like Genshin and Diablo. The kickstand makes it more versatile than other similar gaming handheld PCs out there, which is why I grant it an edge.

Both devices are also great to pair with the Razer Kiyo X webcam and the Razer Huntsman V2 tenkeyless model, allowing you to manage everything from the Razer Synapse app. The Razer Blade 16 sports a full-fat Thunderbolt port, but the Lenovo Legion Go's USB-C multi-function port also supports external displays and power delivery up to 65w.

I also tend to opt for Samsung for my TV sets, owing to the integration with my S24 Ultra. They can be a bit pricy at launch, but there are some excellent savings thanks to Prime Day. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED range has Xbox Cloud Gaming built-in for one thing, but it also sports 120 Hz at 43 inches, which is ideal for the lack of space in my office setup. I don't play many games at 120 Hz for sure, but for Overwatch 2 and other shooters that support it on Xbox Series X, it makes the violence all the smoother. It doesn't help my KDR, though.

I am a self-avowed Razer fan, but I've never been a fan of their audio products, including their microphones and headsets (although admittedly, I haven't tried some of their more recent ones). So, for sound, I've typically opted for Elgato. The Elgato Wave DX and XLR combo setup is pricy but far more affordable, thanks to Prime Day. The Wave XLR software is my favorite aspect of this build since it gives me easy interfacing for streaming and video production, complete with support for NVIDIA's AI noise reduction tech. I'm sure there are better ways to achieve this, but I wanted something simple and easy to set up, and few companies seem to make it easier than Elgato.

I tie all this tech together with the Satechi Thunderbolt dock. This absolute monster of a dock sports Thunderbolt power delivery, a mountain of USB-A and USB-C ports, and HDMI ports. It's a powered dock, too, meaning I can run my Razer Blade off it in its entirety if I want to, and it doesn't suffer from bandwidth issues or power issues like cheaper docks I've used often do. It has given me no trouble whatsoever, and I love that I can flip off all the blinking LEDs in my office at the flip of a button.

You can grab it all for almost $1,200 less than I paid. This isn't even my entire setup, either, so the savings would've probably been even higher.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day used to be an annual sales event for big retailers, but now it pops up at random times throughout the year to offer big savings and encourage people to buy things they otherwise would not have. Many tech products sport price points that are difficult to swallow at times, but these sales events can make the deal far sweeter.

Amazon isn't the only retailer participating in the fun, though. Amazon Prime Day deals require a Prime subscription, but if you're in the United States, you could also consider a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or Target Circle membership to take advantage of deals at other stores you may prefer over Amazon.