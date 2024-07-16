I'm replacing my worn-out gaming mouse pad with this exclusive $15 Prime Day deal

Big-ticket items like laptops, consoles, and TVs generally get the most attention during Prime Day thanks to the huge discounts, but there are countless smaller deals that I don't think get nearly enough attention.

This oversized gaming mouse pad from SteelSeries is a perfect example. It's not flashy and it's not too expensive at full price, but the Prime Day discount just makes it more tempting.

The mouse pad on my desk right now is ready for the bin, and the SteelSeries QcK XXL gaming pad makes a perfect replacement. I don't need any RGB lights or charging pads; I want a quality gaming pad that can cover most of my desk, with space for a keyboard and mouse.

Sure, there are cheaper mouse pads on the market, but I've had good experiences with SteelSeries products including mice and keyboards. SteelSeries mousepads have more than 95,000 reviews on Amazon with an overall 4.7 rating. Not bad at all. The SteelSeries QcK XXL usually costs about $30, but right now it's down to $15 exclusively for Prime members.

SteelSeries QcK XXL Gaming Mouse Pad | was $30 now $15 at Amazon It's not the most exciting deal, but it's certainly one of the most functional that will work for plenty of people. Large enough to accommodate your keyboard AND your mouse (with plenty of room for the lowest sensitivities), the mouse pad is made from micro-woven cloth for comfort and precision.

Why I love this Prime Day deal

The SteelSeries QcK XXL gaming mouse pad

Prime Day is usually a great time to save big on major items, but I'm always on the lookout for great Prime Day laptop and PC accessory deals to boost my setup. This year, my mouse pad is in dire need of an update. I've nearly worn through the material in several spots, and it's causing some pointing issues.

I've been using oversized mouse pads for years, and there's no way I can go back to anything else. Not only does it help keep the rest of my desk neat — it's great at catching crumbs and detritus around my keyboard before it gets blown around on or behind my desk — it also has enough space for wide mouse motions common with competitive PC gaming.

The mouse pad I'm using now is one from Amazon Basics, but it's time to make an upgrade to something from SteelSeries. I've used several of the company's mice and keyboards over the years, and I've always had a positive experience with reliability and customer support. I needed a couple of pieces replaced on a pricey gaming mouse, and SteelSeries was quick to replace them even though I was just outside of the warranty window.

Mouse pads aren't nearly as complicated as gaming mice, but they are a perfect (and affordable) complement to any mouse, no matter how expensive. The SteelSeries XXL pad I'm highlighting here measures 35.4 x 15.75 inches, and it's 0.16 inches (4mm) thin. That gives it some extra padding for your wrist/palm, and the rubber bottom keeps it in place on your desk.

The pad is made from a micro-woven cloth that works with any DPI setting, keeping your pointing accurate in casual and competitive play. We reviewed the SteelSeries QcK XXL mouse pad here at Windows Central, noting:

"It feels great to touch, and can actually make your desk more comfortable to boot. I wouldn't have guessed at such strengths from a mousepad that allows no light or matter to escape from its orbit, but here you go. The QcK XXL might be impractical for some people, but it's a truly fine mousepad."

The major Prime Day price cut brings it down to about a dollar more than the lowest price I've ever seen, but you do need to be a Prime subscriber to pick up the full 50% discount at Amazon. If you aren't already a member, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial, nab the deal, and then cancel before it renews.