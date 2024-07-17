I've travelled all over the world with this 145w UGREEN Power Bank, and it's 38% off today — perfect for laptops, Steam Deck, and phones

UGREEN is a staple of power and charging accessories, with tons of devices across all sorts of categories. I've been using UGREEN for some time, for my USB-C adapters, power banks, and even cables. Why? Well, the brand has simply never let me down, which is why I can't recommend this fantastic 25,000 mAh battery enough. Today, the UGREEN Power Bank (25,000 mAh, 145w model) is on special offer for 38% off (with coupon) for Amazon Prime Day.

UGREEN Power Bank | was $119.99 now $79.99 This 145w UGREEN Power Bank is an absolute monster. With 25,000 mAh, it can fully charge an S24 Ultra up to 4.5 times, and is a perfect companion for devices like the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or Surface laptop.

✅Perfect for: Charging multiple devices, or adding more battery life to portable devices like tablets, phones, or gaming handhelds. ❌Avoid if: You don't travel frequently enough to need it, or want something a little smaller / lighter. 👀 Alternative deal: UGREEN 20,000 mAh version for $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Why I love this UGREEN Power Bank

This absolutely monster power bank can charge multiple devices several times over. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Is it possible to be in love with a power bank? I'm not an expert on ethics, but I am an expert on power banks, specifically of the UGREEN variety. I have travelled all over the world with this power bank, and recently used it to cover the Xbox Showcase 2024 event in LA.

This 25,000 mAh model has enough juice to power several devices, and given that it has two separate USB-C ports and a USB-A port, you can do exactly that. It sports a 65w USB-C port, a 22.5w USB-A port, and a more powerful 100w USB-C port on top. You can fully charge this power bank in around 30 minutes if you have a powerful charger to go with it (such as this UGREEN 65w charger, which is also on sale at Amazon), and the output means that devices like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally can hit their maximum performance boost modes at 65w for better graphics performance and frame rates.

It has a solid construction with a LED interface so you can see at a glance how much juice is left in the tank. The 25,000 mAh spec should allow you to charge beefy phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra over 3 times, and add at least an hour or two to a PC gaming handheld like the Lenovo Legion Go (which is also on sale for Prime Day). It has a matte grey finish, and although it's quite bulky, that's owing to its large capacity. There is a 20,000 mAh option that is a bit smaller, but you do trade off some capacity. This 25,000 mAh option is 6.3 x 3.18 x 1.05 inches, and weighs around 1.1 lbs.

You can use this to charge practically any device with USB-C, from tablets, to phones, to laptops, to PC gaming handhelds. It'll also work with any existing USB-C charger you have, but a 65w option pairs best with it.