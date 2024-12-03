This docking station actually fits the larger ROG Ally X and Legion Go handhelds, and it's currently on sale for Cyber Monday

The JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station was designed specifically to hold larger gaming handhelds like ASUS ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go.

When I got my hands on the Legion Go and then on the ROG Ally X, I soon realized that these two gaming handhelds are larger than many others on the market. When I tried to connect these devices to my TV or monitor using the handheld docks that I had gotten for my Steam Deck and original ROG Ally, they were too big to fit. What's more, I found out that most docking stations on the market don't have a long enough cable to plug into the Legion Go or ROG Ally X without straining.

Thankfully, the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station was built specifically for these larger handhelds. This accessory has a wider holding area in the base that fits every PC gaming handheld out there. Plus, the cable is located further up on the dock so that it can easily plug into the ROG Ally X or Legion Go.

Right now, this docking station is on sale for Cyber Monday. It has an MSRP of $45.99; however, if you click the coupon box before checking out, you can get it for just $36.79 at Amazon.

Handheld docking station 🔌 JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station

Was: $45.99

Supported resolution: Up to 4K at 120Hz or 1080p at 240Hz. Input power: PD 100W. Cable length: 18cm (17 inches). Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x USB-C PD 100W port, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x Ethernet port, and 1x HDMI 2.1 port.

WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME Rebecca Spear Gaming and Tech Editor Rebecca has tested a bunch of different tech over the years including headphones, headsets, gaming handhelds, laptops, and desktops. She's always on the lookout for a good tech deal.

A docking station that actually fits the ROG Ally X and Legion Go

Image 1 of 2 ROG Ally X fits easily into this dock's base, and the cable doesn't string when plugging into the USB-C port. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) This dock doesn't have the sturdiest base, but it is one of the only ones that fits well with larger handhelds like Legion Go. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I have reviewed most of the major gaming handhelds here at Windows Central, as well as many handheld accessories. So, when I started my Legion Go review, I discovered that the device was so thick and so tall that all of the docking stations I had previously tested couldn't fit the handheld. I had one that had a cable that was long enough to reach one of the Legion Go's USB-C ports, but it was getting strained, so I didn't want to use it.

A few months later, I did our ROG Ally X review, and I encountered a similar problem. This newer ASUS handheld is thicker than the original, and the ports are located in a different area from the original. As such, I had issues finding a docking station that fits the Ally X.

Thankfully, I soon learned about the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station, which is specifically designed with the larger Legion Go and ROG Ally X in mind. It has a larger sitting area and a higher cable that actually reaches the Legion Go and Ally X's ports.

What's more, it's a two-part accessory, so you can detach the base if you want to. The downside here is that this docking station isn't as stable as some others out there. That said, it's still the best option I've found for Legion Go and ROG Ally X so far. It provides enough power to supply the handhelds at their max TDP and also offers plenty of ports for display or accessory connections.

If you just got yourself a Legion Go or ROG Ally X and want to hook it up with your TV or gaming monitor, then I highly recommend getting this one while it's only $36.79 at Amazon.