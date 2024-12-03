This docking station actually fits the larger ROG Ally X and Legion Go handhelds, and it's currently on sale for Cyber Monday
The JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station has a big enough base for the large Legion Go or ROG Ally X to sit in. Plus, the cable can actually reach these handheld ports without straining.
When I got my hands on the Legion Go and then on the ROG Ally X, I soon realized that these two gaming handhelds are larger than many others on the market. When I tried to connect these devices to my TV or monitor using the handheld docks that I had gotten for my Steam Deck and original ROG Ally, they were too big to fit. What's more, I found out that most docking stations on the market don't have a long enough cable to plug into the Legion Go or ROG Ally X without straining.
Thankfully, the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station was built specifically for these larger handhelds. This accessory has a wider holding area in the base that fits every PC gaming handheld out there. Plus, the cable is located further up on the dock so that it can easily plug into the ROG Ally X or Legion Go.
Right now, this docking station is on sale for Cyber Monday. It has an MSRP of $45.99; however, if you click the coupon box before checking out, you can get it for just $36.79 at Amazon.
JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station
Was: $45.99
Now: $36.79 at Amazon (click coupon for deal)
"Thanks to the placement of the USB-C cable, this JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station easily fits the ROG Ally X and Legion Go ports without straining, which is a problem many other docking stations have. With PD 100W power flow and video output up to 4K at 120Hz or 1080p at 240Hz, your gaming handhelds will charge up while being used and will look good on a TV or gaming monitor, too. It's easy to set up, but you'll need to supply your own HDMI 2.1 cable and hold your handheld steady, since the narrow docking station base isn't the sturdiest thing." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
My Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐
Supported resolution: Up to 4K at 120Hz or 1080p at 240Hz. Input power: PD 100W. Cable length: 18cm (17 inches). Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x USB-C PD 100W port, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x Ethernet port, and 1x HDMI 2.1 port.
✅Perfect for: Using with larger gaming handhelds like ROG Ally X and Legion Go.
❌Avoid if: You need a more stable docking station that isn't made of up two parts.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰 Price check: $42.99 at JSAUX
❓Why Amazon? The largest online retailer for a reason. Return period: 30-days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: $25-35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
A docking station that actually fits the ROG Ally X and Legion Go
I have reviewed most of the major gaming handhelds here at Windows Central, as well as many handheld accessories. So, when I started my Legion Go review, I discovered that the device was so thick and so tall that all of the docking stations I had previously tested couldn't fit the handheld. I had one that had a cable that was long enough to reach one of the Legion Go's USB-C ports, but it was getting strained, so I didn't want to use it.
A few months later, I did our ROG Ally X review, and I encountered a similar problem. This newer ASUS handheld is thicker than the original, and the ports are located in a different area from the original. As such, I had issues finding a docking station that fits the Ally X.
Thankfully, I soon learned about the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station, which is specifically designed with the larger Legion Go and ROG Ally X in mind. It has a larger sitting area and a higher cable that actually reaches the Legion Go and Ally X's ports.
What's more, it's a two-part accessory, so you can detach the base if you want to. The downside here is that this docking station isn't as stable as some others out there. That said, it's still the best option I've found for Legion Go and ROG Ally X so far. It provides enough power to supply the handhelds at their max TDP and also offers plenty of ports for display or accessory connections.
If you just got yourself a Legion Go or ROG Ally X and want to hook it up with your TV or gaming monitor, then I highly recommend getting this one while it's only $36.79 at Amazon.
My Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉 See at: Amazon.com
When does Cyber Monday end?
It's different from retailer to retailer, but technically, Cyber Monday ends on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Many Cyber Monday deals will end late in the night. However, some retailers will have select Cyber Monday deals or holiday deals running until Christmas.
