"A design so light it simply fades away in use" — This is the only one wired gaming mouse I'd consider using, even if it does have one weakness

I've used and reviewed a lot of gaming mice, and the vast majority of them faded into obscurity over time. When it comes to more affordable wired gaming mice, though, there's exactly one viable option in my mind: The Razer DeathAdder V3. This high-performance gaming mouse perfects the basics without extra features, and it's genuinely an unbeatable deal when you can nab it for just $49.99 at Best Buy. That $20 price cut is nothing to sneeze at.

This is a high-performance wired gaming mouse that perfects the basics without relying on extra features to sell itself. It's stupendously light, ridiculously comfortable, and unbelievably responsive. It's only flaw? This is a right-handed mouse with no left-handed option, so some buyers beware.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Wired Gaming Mouse | was $69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy You're not going to find a better performing gaming mouse for $70, but the DeathAdder V3 is an even better deal than that now. If you're a right-handed gamer, the DeathAdder V3 excels in every core category and is the only wired mouse I'd consider.

The perfect wired mouse... For right-handed gamers

The DeathAdder V3 came extremely close to earning a perfect review from me. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Having an ergonomic, dependable gaming mouse can make all the difference in the world when gaming, especially when playing competitive titles like Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Many of the best gaming mice tend to be expensive, though, especially if you want to cut the wire. If you want to save money and don't mind a cable, though, there's literally only one mouse I'd recommend: the Razer DeathAdder V3.

This is one of the more affordable gaming mice in the Razer lineup, but don't think that means it's not capable. In my Razer DeathAdder V3 review (where it earned a near perfect score), I said the DeathAdder V3 "sits among the best in the industry in practically every foundational category." It's a fantastically performance gaming mouse that actively beats considerably more expensive competitors in almost every category.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 is ridiculously light at just 59g, glides effortlessly on a multitude of surfaces with its PFTE feet, and in general disappears under your hand after a few minutes of use. Even the wire is no obstacle, as Razer's anti-glide cable is scarcely noticeable (although I wish it was removeable for repairability reasons). It supports up to 30,000 dots-per-inch (DPI) and an 8,000Hz polling rate, too, lowering any potential latency down to nearly immeasurable levels.

Honestly, this mouse is very nearly perfect. It's comfortable, feels like a premium product, flawlessly performs, and absolutely doesn't break the bank. Well, that's true when it's at full price. When it's below $50, or just $49.99 at Best Buy? I can't think of a single other gaming mouse I'd genuinely recommend. The Razer DeathAdder V3 is decidedly a right-handed mouse (like other DeathAdder products), though, which could be a dealbreaker if you're left-handed or want an ambidextrous mouse.

If that's the case, Razer's Viper line may be perfect for you. I reviewed the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed, and it's to wireless gaming mice what the DeathAdder V3 is to wired gaming mice. It's obviously not quite the performer the DeathAdder V3 is (that's the cost of going wireless) and you'll need to keep disposable batteries lying around, but the Viper V3 HyperSpeed is a phenomenal wireless gaming mouse that, at least for a limited time, you can pick up for just $55.99 at Best Buy instead of its usual $70 price tag.

