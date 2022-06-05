Improve your gaming setup with LG's 32-inch UltraGear monitor on sale for $400

The LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B 32-inch gaming monitor has dropped to $399.99 through Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is $100 off what it regularly goes for and a great discount on a monitor with plenty of real estate and nice features. If you look for the "Hot offer" on the screen, you can also add a piece of Logitech gear to your purchase for just $34.99, which has the potential to save you even more money on a new mouse, keyboard, or headset if you need one.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 32-inch monitor $500 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This screen has 1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time all on LG's Nano IPS panel that has FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility.

This LG monitor has the potential to become your new standard. The 32-inch screen is quite wide, which means you'll have plenty of real estate to work with. Thanks to the bezel-less design around three sides, every last bit of the display is made for you and lets you get the most of every centimeter of space.

The technical specifications include a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. These are great numbers if you're a gamer because that refresh rate will ensure a smooth experience even when playing high-action games like shooters and hack-and-slash adventures. The response time is also impressive because the monitor is doing it with LG's Nano IPS panel, a panel designed to improve colors and more without sacrificing things like response time.



The monitor has AMD's FreeSync Premium built in. This adaptive sync technology helps reduce screen tearing while gaming when connected to an AMD graphics card. It is also G-Sync compatible, which means if you use a Nvidia graphics card from the last generation or two you can get the same effect.



Connectivity options on the back include two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort 1.4. It also has a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount on the back so you can forgo the stand and hook this monitor up to an arm or wall mount.