Not a typo! ... look at this 45-inch ultrawide gaming monitor for under $600
This gaming monitor tops out the spec sheet and will fill your desk with gaming goodness.
Clear out your office and make sure you have a big desk; Amazon has a great deal on a massive gaming monitor. The LG UltraGear 45 is a curved gaming monitor with all the specs you need to enjoy your favorite PC games, and it's 25% off for Cyber Monday. That discount brings the monitor's price down to $599.99 — that's a lot of inches per dollar.
LG 45GR65DC-B 45" UltraGear |
was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
This ultrawide gaming monitor has a 5120 x 1440 resolution and a 1500R curvature. Those pixels and the screen's curve immerse you in your favorite games, but they can also be used to multitask.
A 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, and a panel that covers 95% DCI-P3 round out an impressive spec sheet that can be yours at a discount on Cyber Monday.
✅Perfect for: Gamers who want high-end performance on a massive gaming monitor. The LG UltraGear 45 sports the top specs to get the most of your games.
❌Avoid it if: You don't have enough space to fit a 45-inch ultrawide gaming monitor on your desk.
💰Price check: $799.99 at LG
Finding the best gaming monitor
The LG UltraGear 45 has the specs to go toe-to-toe with the best 4K and Ultrawide monitor deals on Cyber Monday. Its 45-inch QHD screen has a 32:9 aspect ratio, allowing you to multitask or span a game across the entire display. That screen has a 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for DisplayHDR 600. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support helps ensure smooth gameplay, assuming you have a PC that works with the standard.
If a 45-inch monitor is too big for your desk, the 34-inch LG UltraGear is also on sale. That one is 38% off, dropping its price to 249.99. While the smaller model shares a lot with its larger sibling, there are some notably lower specs, such as its 144Hz refresh rate (165Hz O/C). The UltraGear 34 has a 3440 x 1440 resolution.
No matter which size you choose, you'll get an impressive gaming monitor at a more affordable price, thanks to Cyber Monday. The best PC games should look smooth and fluid, thanks to the wide range of features and high-end specs on the UltraGear gaming monitors.
