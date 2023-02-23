Save $200 on this Samsung 34" ultrawide monitor with FreeSync support

Samsung's LS34J552WQNXZA is a 34" ultrawide 21:9 gaming monitor with a WQHD panel capable of displaying up to a 3440x1440p resolution. It's discounted to $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab) for a $200 saving, half its usual MSRP, an attractive option for mid-to-high-range PC gaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 34-inch ultrawide $399.99 $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Supporting picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) opens up extra functionality for this ultrawide 1440p monitor featuring AMD FreeSync for smooth 75Hz gaming.

There aren't too many ultrawide monitors as cheap as this, and Samsung offers a fantastic alternative to multi-screen setups for mid-range PC gaming at 1440p with this half-price beauty. AMD FreeSync keeps gameplay smooth up to the 75Hz max refresh rate with a 4ms response time and is cross-compatible with NVIDIA GPUs. Aiming for a locked 60 FPS with low input latency will make for an enjoyable experience without overworking a modest GPU.

A brightness rating of 300 nits combined with a 3000:1 typical contrast ratio and a 178° viewing angle is respectable enough and keeps this monitor from reaching the lofty prices of premium models. 2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort options for connectivity support modern PCs or consoles, and it's VESA 100x100 compatible for mounting onto brackets if you already have one.

Playing games in a 21:9 aspect ratio is a cinematic experience to behold, and this 34" Samsung is a fantastic opportunity to experience it for yourself while the offer lasts at Walmart (opens in new tab). Add it to your existing space, or replace a double-monitor setup with this ultrawide alternative. Either way, don't miss out on this massive saving.