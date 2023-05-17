Save $21,200 on this Samsung TV — no, that's not a typo

If you have one of the best projectors, it's time to put it away. Samsung has a deal that will make your home theater the envy of your neighbors, loved ones, and the local cinema. Right now, you can save $21,200 on the 146-inch Samsung Wall All-in-One 2K television. That discount brings the price down to $84,799.

If that's too much for you to drop at once, or if you prefer to stay in touch with Samsung over the next three years, you can buy the TV on finance. Samsung has 0% APR financing available that lets you pay $2,355.53 per month for 36 months. While that's more than a mortgage payment for many, you can live in the box that the TV ships in to offset the cost.

Joking aside, the Samsung Wall All-in-One fills out the spec sheet. It's clearly aimed at potential buyers that can afford premium hardware.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Wall All-in-One TV | (opens in new tab)$105,999 (opens in new tab) $84,799 at Samsung (opens in new tab) You can save $21,200 on this massive television. It still costs almost $85,000, but it's rare that we get to cover a deal that saves the cost of a car. The Samsung Wall All-in-One features some of the highest specs available to deliver a unique home theater experience.

The TV features Black Seal technology for deep black levels and Ultra Chrome Technology for color. Samsung claims the TV delivers "two times purer and more accurate than conventional LEDs."

The TV has 20bit processing for color mapping. It also has linear grayscale to show details in the shadows, which is handy as you likely won't be able to afford to have your lights on if you order the television.

Neural Quantum Processing can upscale content, enhance contrast, and remove noise. HDR10/10+ and LED HDR help with contrast as well.

If you're on the fence about the Samsung Wall All-in-One, perhaps the reviews will persuade you to get one.

"I sold my left kidney and my wife to Andrew tate. Let me tell you guys this TV may be on the more expensive side but it’s a great tv," reads one review. "10/10 would recommend. Great for the price."

Apparently, the power of the TV is enough to change your personal life for the better.

"Ever since I bought this TV my High school crush came back on her knees and I bought myself a pink bugatti and now all my dreams came true," said an anonymous reviewer. Presumably they kept their identity hidden to prevent other previous crushes from trying to re-enter their life.

Don't worry. If you're on a budget, you can get the 110-inch version of the Samsung Wall All-in-One for just $63,999. That model is also discounted, though the deal only saves you $16,000. That's peanuts compared to the $21,200 in savings on the 146-inch version of the TV.

If you prefer to get the premium version of the TV, you can get the 4K 146-inch model for $219,999. There's no discount on that version, however.