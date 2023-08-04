The only thing bigger than this GARGANTUAN Samsung gaming monitor is its discount

Big gaming monitors almost always mean a large price tag. And while the current deal on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 doesn't turn the display in a budget gaming monitor, it does take $400 off one of the best gaming monitors on the market. That lower price of $1,800 is available through both Samsung and Newegg.

The Odyssey OLED G9 only launched a few months ago with a price of $2,199, so it's refreshing to see such a quick discount on the display.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | was $2,200 now 1,800 at Samsung The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a massive curved gaming monitor with a high-end spec sheet. It features an 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Right now, you can get the monitor for $400 off. Samsung | Newegg

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a massive curved gaming monitor. It features a 49-inch 5120 x 1440 display with a 32:9 aspect ratio and an 1800R curvature. It also has an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, the best PC games should look crisp and smooth, assuming you have a PC that can handle ultra settings.

The screen of the Odyssey OLED G9 is DisplayHDR True Black 400. You can edit the settings of the screen, such as FPS or HDR, quickly with the monitor's built-in Game Bar. That feature also allows you to change the display's aspect ratio and picture mode.

Since the monitor has built-in speakers, you don't need to clutter your desk with wires or standalone speakers.

While native games will look best on the monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9 also comes with Samsung's Gaming Hub, which allows you to stream games without having a PC or console attached. Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and several other streaming services are supported.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a gaming monitor at heart, but it's also a Smart TV. You can stream content through Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and a long list of other services.