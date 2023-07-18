This 49-inch CURVED Samsung gaming monitor is a whopping $500 off

If you're currently in the market for one of the best gaming monitors, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 should be right up your alley. And for a limited period, you can get one at a discounted price of $1,348 at Amazon. That's $500 knocked off the original price.

Last year, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch gaming monitor's price reached its lowest price, $1,151. While the current deal doesn't quite match that price drop we saw last December, it's still an excellent bargain.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch monitor | was $2,299, now $1,348 at Amazon Not only do you get 49 inches to work with, you also have Samsung's Mini LED Quantum Matrix tech to make every inch stand out. It has low input lag, adaptive sync technology, and VESA mounting.

The sleek and curvy monitor may seem dated, considering Samsung's latest entries announced during CES 2023, including the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 and the soon-to-be-launched ViewFinity S9 5K monitor. But it still stands up.

So, what makes the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch gaming monitor special?

Right off the bat, ignoring the 49-inch curved screen featuring a high resolution is impossible. The entry could easily take on your living room TV, but it's been specifically curated to meet the needs of a gamer.

First up, is the pixel resolution of 5120 x 1440 which sets it apart from most average monitors. It also sports a refresh rate of 240Hz and a response time of 1ms, which is quite impressive since this means that the user will get to enjoy up to four times the frames displayed on the screen per second. Notably, it does feature an input lag of 2ms, but you'll hardly notice it.

Why I'd go for this deal

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch monitor specs Screen Size: 49-Inch

Display: 5120 x 1440 resolution

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Special features:

Height Adjustment, Pivot Adjustment, Swivel Adjustment, Tilt Adjustment, Curved

Price: $1,348 ($500 off)



The Odyssey Neo G9 is part of Samsung's Odyssey lineup, meaning it's designed to deliver an unmatched gaming experience. It's able to achieve this using its Quantum Matrix technology, which is supported by Quantum Mini LED display and Quantum HDR 2000.

Additionally, it also ships with next-generation display technology dubbed Mini LED. According to Samsung, "At 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin microlayers filled with many more LEDs." The technology significantly increases the screen dimming zones from 10 to 2,048. This translates to up to 4x the luminance on average monitors, thus allowing the monitor to deliver deeper blacks and brighter whites.

What's more, you can customize the monitor and set it to any preferred location via the Swivel, Tilt, and Height Adjustment. And if you're looking to save on desk space, you can easily mount the huge monitor on your wall by leveraging VESA mounting capabilities.

Alternatively, the beautiful and curvy Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 will tickle your fancy if you're looking for something current and trendy. It also has a massive 49-inch screen display with an 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

The OLED G9 monitor ships with a Samsung Gaming Hub to stream Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and more. Additionally, it sports a Neo Quantum Processor for better image analysis and clarity. The entry recently went up on sale, currently retailing at $2,199. You'll therefore need to dig deeper in your pockets to get this gaming monitor.