You can grab this portable monitor for $60 off and take your Xbox on the go this summer

Amazon's Prime Day deals extravaganza is set to take off until July 11, but that doesn't mean you have to wait for the hottest days of the year to bring down prices. If you're looking to take your gaming on the go this Summer or add some extra screen real estate to your laptop while traveling you may have considered a portable monitor.

Not unsurprisingly, these little travel friendly screens can cost a pretty penny and only get more and more expensive as you tack on different features. The ZSCMALLS 15.6-inch portable monitor, however, is currently on sale and early bird deal hunters can take $50 off the price tag plus an extra $10 off when clipping the available coupon for a total $60 discount.

ZSCMALLS 15.6-inch Portable Monitor for $60 off Be sure to clip the coupon to make a good deal even better on this portable display.

The ZSCMALLS portable monitor is perfect for traveling, measuring 14.01 by 8.82 inches with a 0.35-inch thickness all while weighing just 1.36 pounds. The display features a 15.6-inch frosted IPS monitor with support for Ultra HDR at a resolution of 1920x1080. There's also no need for extra headphones or speakers if you're trying to pack light, as the portable display has two built in speakers located on the back of the device.

One of the most important elements to a portable display, apart from the screen, is what ports are included. The ZSCMALLS monitor includes both USB-C and mini-HDMI ports, making it a multifunctional display that can be used with your favorite on the go gaming platforms. The Xbox Series S is decidedly lightweight but lacks a display, however it could be connected to the ZSCMALLS monitor with the included mini-HDMI to HDMI adapter for on-the-go gaming.

(Image credit: ZSCMALLS)

While a Steam Deck or ROG Ally do feature built-in displays, they're not always ideal for games that may have been developed with larger screens in mind. The ZSCMALLS 15.6 inches of screen real estate can be connected to your Steam Deck as an external display, giving you a gaming experience more akin to playing on a laptop screen as opposed to a smaller handheld.

Along with USB-C to USB-C cable and miniHDMI adapter, the ZSCMALLS portable display also includes a Smart Cover case with kickstand functionality. This allows you to prop up the display while it is in use and protect it from scratches or other damage while it is packed away.

The ZSCMALLS portable monitor currently has over 4285 ratings on Amazon with an average rating of 4.3 stars.