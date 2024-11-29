I sprained my ankle and couldn't sit at my desk, but my favorite PC gaming accessory came to my rescue — It's on sale during Black Friday

The Nerdytec Couchmaster CYCON² allows me to conveniently sit on my couch and work on my TV while my ankle heals.

While playing weekly volleyball with friends this last Thursday, I landed awkwardly after attempting to block a spike and felt excruciating pain. I trip to the doctor confirmed that I had sprained my ankle pretty badly. The next day, I attempted to sit at my desk and work, but my ankle hurt too much and needed to be elevated to relieve the throbbing injury. Thankfully, I've been able to use my Nerdytec Couchmaster CYCON² (one of my favorite PC gaming accessories) for the last few days to keep working from my couch with my TV as my monitor.

It's an ergonomic lapboard (or lap desk) with built-in ports for wired PC accessories. My husband and I fell in love with it after I first reviewed it earlier this year. It usually sells for $189.99, but right now it's discounted to $179.00 at Amazon. This isn't the lowest price it's ever been, but it's such a fantastic product that I highly recommend it to everyone whether or not it's on sale (and whether or not they have a busted foot)

My favorite PC accessory 😍 Nerdytech Couchmaster CYCON²

Was: $189.00

Now: $179.00 at Amazon Our Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ "With six USB-A 3.0 ports, a sturdy Lapboard, and adjustable cushions, the Couchmaster CYCON² makes gaming from your couch or bed extremely convenient. The wired connection is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 as long as the games you're playing support a keyboard and mouse. A clever design allows you to plug your accessories in and manage cables so they don't clutter up the desk. It's a very useful accessory." ✅Perfect for: People who want to sit on their couch and use their TV as their monitor. ❌Avoid if: You only use wireless accessories and don't need the USB-A ports. Compatibility: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, keyboards, mice. Ports: 6x USB-A 3.0 ports. Included: 1x lapboard, 2x side cushions with side pockets, 1x power supply cable, 1x mousepad, 1x Velcro tape roll 👉See at: Amazon.com Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

Use your TV and couch as your main gaming area

Image 1 of 9 The Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon² offers plenty of room for a keyboard and mouse, or a laptop. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The cushions are soft to the touch but firm enough to support the plastic lapboard. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There are pockets sewn into the side of one cushion to house your PC accessories. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The lapbaord comes with a mousepad and adhesive to keep it in place. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) It's very comfortable using my favorite keyboard and mouse from the couch. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The plastic lapboard doesn't weigh to much, so it's easy enough for me to sit down with it or shift it and get up from the couch. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Couchmaster Cycon² comes with long power supply cables to reach your PC while you're seated on the couch. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) You just have to plug your wired accessories into the proper ports and then you can use them with the lapboard. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) You can plug additional accessories into the two USB-A 3.0 ports on top of the lapboard. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now, I could have used my laptop instead of pulling out the Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon², but this would have felt too limiting. You see, I have a massive 49" monitor on my desk (see my Dell UltraSharp 49" review), which I use to multitask between multiple programs/windows at once. Going down to just one screen on my small laptop wasn't helpful. But being able to go split screen on my large LG C2 OLED TV allows me to multitask better.

I first reviewed the Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon² earlier this year in February and since then, my husband and I have regularly used it just about every night when playing our favorite PC games. It can also be used with Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, if desired. I love that the board is so sturdy and provides plenty of room for my favorite wired mechanical keyboard. It had just been a nice convenience, but now it has become a necessity while my foot heals. In fact, I'm typing this up using the Cycon² right now.

Something I really like is that it allows me to tuck accessory cables out of sight and into the lapboard for a tidier playing experience. There are two screws on the bottom that release a panel and allow me to wind wires around as needed.

Additionally, the included two-part power supply cable is long enough that it can run to the ROG G22CH PC gaming tower that I have connected to my TV without straining. Thereby allowing me to control my rig with wired accessories.

I usually don't have any problems sitting down with this lapboard. But since my ankle currently cannot support my weight and I'm using crutches to get around, I have to rely on my husband to set it down on my lap. That said, I find it easy enough to move the lapboard off of me when I need to get up.

Two large cushions come with the plastic lapboard, but are separate entities. These are filled with a soft but quality foam that doesn't compress when the lapboard is set on top. We were lucky to find that our couch's arm cushions are roughly the same height as the included cushions, so we've been able to save room on our couch by having one side of the board held up by the couch and the other held up by one cushion.

I've already loved using this accessory to play my favorite PC games from my couch, but now this Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon² came to my rescue when I needed it. I high recommend it to anyone who wants a more comfortable PC user experience from their couch or bed.

What is a lapboard used for? Lapboards (a.k.a. lap desks) make it possible to hold tech over your lap such as a laptop, keyboard, mouse, etc. The reason people use them is because it creates a stable, flat surface for any tech products to be placed on. Another important aspect of lapboards is that they create a cool surface for your laptop to sit on so it can work efficiently and doesn't overheat and get damaged. For this reason, lap desks are ideal for being used on a couch, bed, or other surface where you might not have a table-like surface handy.