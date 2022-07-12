Save up to $80 and solve Wi-Fi woes with the Deco X55 on Prime Day

Mesh Wi-Fi is the perfect solution to weak wireless signals in your home, whether for far-reaching rooms or as a remedy for thick foundations causing interference. TP-Link's triple pack was the best in its class in our Deco X55 review (opens in new tab), providing high-speed internet to wired and wireless devices without compromise.

Available at a 35% discount for $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) during the Prime Day sale, it's down from the usual $280 MSRP. This powerful mesh Wi-Fi system is perfect for strengthening your Wi-Fi at home.

Save up to 35% on Deco mesh Wi-Fi

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco X55 (AX3000) | $280 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Seamlessly move around your home, hitting up to 3,000MB/s bandwidth with support for 150 devices on this triple pack Wi-Fi 6 mesh system. The AI-driven mesh and companion mobile app make connecting far-reaching rooms a breeze.

Ethernet backhaul support and Wi-Fi 6 tech mean a 4-6-bedroom house can enjoy up to 6,500 square feet of reliable coverage at a combined 3,000MB/s bandwidth. Three Gigabit LAN ports on each Deco allow connection via Ethernet to desktop PCs and consoles without extra-long cables, perfect if you have a home office located too far from your ISP modem.

Up to 150 devices can join your new Deco network, and those connected wirelessly can seamlessly move between units as you switch rooms. Thanks to TP-Link's AI-driven mesh technology, your Wi-Fi never has to drop out.

Should you need more coverage in extra rooms, you can easily add another Deco with the companion app available on iOS and Android. Speed tests, network diagnostics, and tips on placement are also easily accessible, making the X55 a complete breeze to set up and manage.

