Razer's excellent Wolverine V2 Xbox controllers are up to 40% off this Prime Day

If you're looking for a wired controller to pair with your Xbox console or gaming PC, don't miss out on the deals available for the Razer Wolverine V2 and Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma this Prime Day. You can currently snag the Razer Wolverine V2 for just $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is on sale for $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The MSRP for these controllers is $100 and $150, respectively, meaning that for Prime Day, the standard Wolverine V2 is available for 40% off while the Chroma version has been discounted by 33%.

The Razer Wolverine V2 improves upon the design of the beloved classic Razer Wolverine Ultimate Xbox controller in every way, featuring an ergonomically shaped chassis, textured rubber grips that prevent slipping, and Mecha-Tactile buttons that have a lower actuation distance compared to standard inputs. The controller also has a pair of remappable front-facing bumpers that players can customize with personalized inputs, and a Hair Trigger Mode functionality that significantly reduces trigger actuation distance has been included as well.

Swipe at these Razer Wolverine V2 deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox controller | $150 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is everything you love about the regular Wolverine V2, with the addition of Razer's iconic Chroma RGB lighting as well as four remappable paddles on the controller's backside. Like the normal Wolverine V2, there's also a white version (opens in new tab) of the Chroma available.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is an even more impressive version of the controller that sports Razer's iconic Chroma RGB lighting and four extra remappable paddles located on the back of the controller. The RGB is incredibly stylish, and having four additional customizable buttons on top of the twin front-facing triggers will give competitive players an even greater edge.

Regardless of which Wolverine V2 controller you choose, customizing the gamepad is incredibly simple. All you have to do is plug the controller into your PC while running the free Razer Controller Setup for Xbox software (opens in new tab). In it, you can change your RGB lighting settings, remap your buttons, create multiple profiles that you can switch between, and more. There's a black and white version of each controller as well, so whether your Xbox or PC case is black or white, there's a Razer Wolverine V2 that will match it perfectly.

Keep an eye on Windows Central for the next several days, as we're rounding up all of the best Prime Day deals, including the best Prime Day Xbox deals. Whether you're looking for awesome accessories, fresh games to play, or a new console, we'll be on top of all the best deals.