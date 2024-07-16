Add 1.5TB of storage space to your electronics with this massive microSD card discount

I don't even know how many of my electronics currently have SanDisk microSD cards inside of them, but there are a good number of them, including inside my laptop, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and phone. These small devices offer a fast way to add more space to any compatible electronic that has a microSD card reader. Right now, a SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSD card is only $83.59 at Amazon thanks to a Prime Day deal. That's a big 44% off discount from its normal $149.99 price point.

Even if your electronics don't have a microSD card, you can still use this large-capacity storage card with the help of the SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 adapter as long as your device has a USB-A 3.0 port. It was selling for $12.99, but now this adapter is only $9.49 at Amazon, making it even more affordable than usual.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card | was $149.99 now $83.59 at Amazon This microSD card quickly adds more more storage to your gaming handheld, laptop, phone, or other compatible electronic devices. 1.5TB is a lot of space and will provide plenty of room for project files, game data, music, or whatever else you want it to store. It reaches up to 150MB/s transfer speeds to keep up with your reading and writing needs. Plus, it comes with a memory card adapter in case you need it.

✅Perfect for: Quickly adding a large amount of storage space to laptops, gaming handhelds, phones, and other electronics. ❌Avoid if: You need more storage space (or less). 👀Other deals: SanDisk UItra Plus 1.5TB was $189.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy

SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD Card Reader| was $12.99 now $9.49 at Amazon Plug this device into your laptop or computer's USB-A port and it will help the SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSD Card reach transfer speeds of up to 170 MB/s. It's perfect for devices that don't have a microSD card reader but do have a USB-A port.

✅Perfect for: You want to add storage to your laptop or other device, but it doesn't have microSD card reader. ❌Avoid if: Your device doesn't have a USB-A port to plug into. 👀 Alternative deal: SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive was $15.49 now $10.49 at Best Buy

Why I recommend the SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB SD card

When it comes to microSD cards, SanDisk is my go-to brand thanks to their solid performance and good price points. As I previously mentioned, I have several of these cards in the various electronics in my home. With fast transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s this specific 1.5TB microSD card is great for everything from storing documents for your work computer to holding music files for your phone. Plus, those speeds are fast enough to keep up with gaming needs, which makes this microSD card a great choice for gaming handhelds like ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Legion Go.

Typically, reliable microSD cards with this large of a capacity are rather expensive and usually sell for over $100, so this $83.59 price point is really good. Simply plug the card into whatever compatible electronics you have, and you'll quickly add more space for whatever files you need.

Even if your electronics don't have a microSD card reader, you can still use the SanDisk 1.5TB card as long as the device has USB-A 3.0 ports. To facilitate this, you'll just need to use a SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 adapter. This little adapter is already inexpensive at its normal price, but with the current sale, it's extremely cheap.