Save $40 and grab the Blue Yeti USB mic on sale in Black or Blue

There used to be a time when the Blue Yeti microphone went on sale all the time, but the deals have dried up recently. You'd have to go all the way back to last December to find a similar deal, and that one wasn't as low as today's sale. You may want to take advantage of this price while you can because it might not come back once its gone.

Get the Blue Yeti USB microphone in the Blackout or Midnight Blue variations for just $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's over $40 off what the mic normally goes for and a great price for anyone who needs to get in the audio-making game.

(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti USB condenser mic $130 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A great condenser mic with tons of adjustable options including four audio pickup patterns, onboard controls for mic gain and volume adjustment, and more. The Yeti hasn't dropped this low in a while.

The Blue Yeti is an incredibly easy mic to use, which makes it great for budding content creators. If you're looking to record your music or make a podcast or start streaming video games on Twitch, you should start with a Blue Yeti. For one thing, it's powered by a USB port so it's really just plug-and-play and works with Windows and Mac.

As a condenser mic it includes a tri-capsule array that works in just about any recording situation. Choose from four audio pickup patterns including cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo. These patterns pick up audio from a specific direction, and it's important to choose the best pattern based on your setup and what you're trying to record. Cardioid, for example, is a very popular pattern if you're recording at your computer because it doesn't pickup audio from behind the mic, letting you keep recording even while you type on a keyboard or click your mouse.

Other features of the mic include gain control, a mute button, and zero-latency headphone monitoring. The Blue Yeti requires 64MB of RAM, which is a pretty simple prerequisite. It's also backed by a 3-year warranty.