Right now for Cyber Monday, you can get one of our favorite mini PCs for under $200 — Yes, really

Here at Windows Central, my colleagues and I have tested and analyzed several different mini PC brands on the market. There are some shady brands that you definitely want to stay away from, but there are also some really awesome options, like those offered by Geekom, Beelink, ASUS, and Lenovo.

Right now, as part of a Cyber Monday mini PC deal, the Geekom Air12 Lite has been reduced from $199.00 to $169.00 at Amazon. This is the lowest price this mini PC has ever been and it's much cheaper than buying a full desktop for work, school, or home use. Of course, if you want something a bit more powerful, then you should consider the Geekom A7. This Ryzen 9 7940HS-toting compact computer usually sells for $795.00, but today it's only $599.00 at Amazon.

Of course, there are a bunch of other Cyber Monday mini PC deals at Amazon right now, so you might want to take a peak. Also, if you're interested, check out these Cyber Monday mini PC deals for cloud gaming.

Cheap but reliable 💸 Geekom Air12 Lite

Was: $199.00

Now: $169.00 at Amazon "The Geekom Mini Air12 is a compact, versatile mini PC, ideal for everyday tasks such as using Microsoft Office, browsing the internet, and some light gaming. Its combination of a 12th Gen Intel processor, high-speed SSD, and DDR5 RAM ensures decent enough overall performance. While not suited for heavy gaming, inexpensive graphic design, or video editing, its strengths lie in general use, office tasks, and education. The Mini Air12's ultra-portable design, silent operation and a decent array of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, make it a great choice if you're looking for a space-saving yet capable machine on a budget." — Alatair Jennings, TechRadar TechRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 at Amazon OS: Windows 11 Pro. CPU: 12th Gen Intel-N100. GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 630. RAM: 8GB DDR4. Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2023 ✅Perfect for: Those who just need a simple and inexpensive computer that doesn't take up a lot of room for work, school, or home use. ❌Avoid if: You'd prefer something with high graphics capabilities. 👉See at: Amazon.com ❓Why Amazon? — Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

Tiny PC deal ⚡ Geekom A5

Was: $399.00

Now: $339.00 at Amazon Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ at Amazon OS: Windows 11 Pro. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U. GPU: AMD Radeon Vega 8. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2023 ✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a slightly more powerful mini PC that can handle photo editing and light multimedia programs. ❌Avoid if: You specifically want a PC that can handle local gaming. 👉See at: Amazon.com ❓Why Amazon? — Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

More powerful deal 🏷️ Geekom A7

Was: $795.99

Now: $599.00 at Amazon "With the A7 and A8, Geekom is delivering its best mini-PCs yet. Both models feature identical designs made out of an aluminum-alloy material, and they look elegant. The design is noticeably smaller than previous models, but you still get terrific performance — these are the fastest Geekom products I tested thus far. Combine that with a good selection of ports, and you get two products that are among the best in this category." — Harish Jonnalagadda, Senior Editor Our Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2

Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Amazon OS: Windows 11 Pro. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. GPU: AMD Radeon 780M. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 2TB M.2 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2024 ✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for an inexpensive PC that offers solid performance and doesn't take up a lot of room. ❌Avoid if: You specifically need a PC that can run intensive video games or graphically demanding programs. 👉See at: Amazon.com Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada. 💰Price check: $749.00 at Geekom

Get a reliable computer for a whole lot less

We have reviewed the Geekom A7 mini PC and found it to be an awesome little computer with plenty of ports. (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Windows Central)

Each year, my colleagues and I have the privilege of reviewing a wide range of Windows 11 devices, including everything from laptops to desktops and computer accessories. As part of this, we end up testing mini PCs, compact little devices that can run Windows 11 and operate much like a full desktop but in a much smaller form factor.

From our own experiences, we at Windows Central have learned that there are some mini PC brands you can trust, and then there are others that you should stay away from (many of the really cheap ones can come with malware). That said, we've been delighted and surprised with the performance and quality afforded by Geekom's mini PCs.

If you want something really inexpensive that can handle simple tasks like surfing the web, streaming shows, and running multiple simple programs at once, I recommend you go with the Geekom Air12 Lite. Our sister site, TechRadar, reviewed this mini PC and gave it an excellent rating due to its efficiency in handling everyday workloads. It has never dropped below $200, but now it's only $169.00 at Amazon.

That said, the Air12 Lite is a very simple computer. If you want something that can handle a bit more tasks like creative programs, then you might want to choose a different Geekom mini PC. My colleague, Harish Jonnalagadda, did our most recent Geekom A8/A7 review. He says this compact computer offers outstanding performance and plenty of connections to help you with your display or accessory needs. Plus, he was able to edit photos easily using creative software. If that's more your speed, then check it out while it's still $599.00 at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

