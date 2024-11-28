There's no need to buy an expensive gaming desktop this Black Friday — Here's my guide to the ultimate gaming mini PC setup
You can get a great cloud gaming setup on a budget if you use a mini gaming PC instead of a gaming desktop or laptop.
There's no denying that PC gaming is an expensive hobby. You need a decent PC, a good monitor, and a few different gaming accessories in order to play effectively. Thankfully, cloud gaming has come a long way in recent years, so it's easier than ever to get a cloud PC gaming setup at a much more affordable price. So, if you're interested in finding one of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals or are tempted to hold off until Cyber Monday, then you might want to actually consider getting a mini PC instead. However, you'll need to choose the right device for this to work.
I've reviewed several different gaming accessories and devices, and so I've put together this list of inexpensive Black Friday deals for a cheap gaming mini PC setup that is optimal for cloud gaming.
If you go with the lowest price options that I've listed (Beelink EQR6 mini PC for $249 at Amazon and LG UltraGear 27" gaming monitor for $149.00 at Walmart), you could get a gaming area that only costs $399.99 in total. But there are plenty of other options to consider.
Best mini PC for budget gaming
Actual gaming mini PCs with powerful RTX 40-Series GPUs do exist, but there aren't very many of them, and they tend to be rather expensive. As an example, you can look at my ROG NUC 970 review to see a relatively small device packed with an RTX 4060 L. It sells for $1,399.00 at Amazon if you're willing to pay that much for it.
The most affordable PC gaming setup involves getting an inexpensive yet reliable mini PC that you can access cloud gaming or less demanding games with. Thanks to Xbox's "Stream Your Own Game," this is more doable than ever. Cloud gaming means that you rely on powerful distant servers to actually run the game, but it gets displayed on your computer through the internet. Of course, the best mini PCs can also run less demanding games or classic games with no problem.
Disclaimer
WARNING: There are plenty of cheap mini PCs out there, but some less reputable brands can contain harmful malware. To be safe, you need to be careful when making purchases. It's best to stick with trusted companies such as ASUS, Lenovo, Intel, Beelink, and Geekom. For more options you can trust, check out our list of the best mini PCs.
Beelink EQR6
Was: $349
Now: $249 at Amazon (Click the coupon box!)
"Overall, the Beelink EQR6 is an excellent all-rounder mini PC that's very capable when it comes to productivity workflows and light video and photo editing. It features a clean design and is small and quiet enough to fit on pretty much any desk in any environment and not be an ear or eyesore." — Zac Bowden
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 500GB M.2 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2023
✅Perfect for: Powerful and quiet operation. Excellent for cloud gaming.
❌Avoid if: You'd specifically like to have a mini PC with multiple USB-C ports.
👉See at: Amazon.com
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $319 at Beelink
🤩Alternative deal: Beelink S12 Pro for $159 at Amazon
Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Desktop
Was: $549.99
Now: $349.99 at Best Buy
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Best Buy
CPU: Intel Core i5 14th Generation. GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 730. RAM: 8GB. Storage: 256GB. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. Warranty: 1-Year Limited. Launch date: 2021
👉See at: Bestbuy.com
✅Perfect for: This is technically a compact desktop rather than a mini PC, but it is a fantastic option for people who want to save money and have a computer that doesn't take up a lot of space.
❌Avoid if: You'd like a newer PC. This one is a few years old, but that helps lower the price.
❓Why Best Buy? — Return period: 15-days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $359.00 at Amazon
Beelink SER8
Was: $749.50
Now: $549 at Amazon
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Amazon
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS. GPU: AMD Radeon 780M. RAM: 32GB. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 1-Year. Launch date: 2024
👉See at: Amazon.com
✅Perfect for: The newer Beelink SER9 was recently released, but the SER8 is a lower-priced option that is also a fantastic choice. It provides the storage and memory needed for local or cloud gaming but in a small form factor.
❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a mini PC that isn't an AI PC.
❓Why Amazon? — Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.
💰Price check: $599.00 at Beelink
Geekom AX7 Pro
Was: $849.99
Now: $599.00 at Amazon
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Amazon
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. GPU: AMD Radeon 780M. RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5. Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2024
👉See at: Amazon.com
✅Perfect for: While a bit more expensive than the other options on this list, we absolutely love Geekom here at Windows Central and highly recommend the AX7 specifically as a fantastic choice for handling cloud gaming. Despite its small shape it offers a ton of ports for your accessory and monitor needs.
❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a mini PC with a different amount of memory and storage. Alternatively, you don't want an AI PC.
❓Why Amazon? — Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.
💰Price check: $749.00 at Geekom
ASUS ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme, 512GB)
Was: $649.99
Now: $499.99 at Best Buy
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Display: 7-inch IPS LCD, 16:9 aspect ratio, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits brightness, multi-touch support. Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme w/ Radeon graphics. Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Storage: 512GB M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. OS: Windows 11 w/ ASUS Armoury Crate. Weight: 608g (1.34lbs). Included freebies: Official ASUS ROG Ally Travel Case, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months), Crunchyroll Premium (60-days). Warranty: 2-year Standard. Launch date: 2023.
✅Perfect for: Portable gaming. This is technically a Windows 11 gaming handheld, and it's our favorite on the market today. If you use it with a docking station like the JSUAX 6-in-1 ($29.99 at Amazon), you can connect it to a monitor and use it like a computer. Otherwise, you can just enjoy playing games on the go.
❌Avoid if: You'd rather have a straightforward mini PC or compact PC. Alternatively, if you'd prefer a Steam Deck or Legion Go.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $549.99 at antonline
🤩Alternative deal: ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1, 512GB) for $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
💪 Premium deal: ASUS ROG Ally X (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 2TB) for $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (up to $230 more off w/ ASUS ROG Ally trade-in)
🎮 Competitor deal: Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 1TB) for $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy | Steam Deck starting at $296.65 at Steam
Best gaming monitors for mini PCs
There are plenty of really good Black Friday gaming monitor deals going on right now making it possible to get a really good budget option. Of course, since you're potentially saving a lot of money by going with a mini PC, you might want to spend more on a nicer gaming monitor. Regardless, here are the best gaming monitors for mini PCs ranging from cheap to premium.
PSA: Make sure that the monitor you select can match the best resolution, refresh rate, response time, and VRR (variable refresh rate) that your mini PC supports. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming monitor black friday deals.
LG UltraGear 27" 27GQ40W-B
Was: $179.99
Now: $149.00 at Walmart
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 at Walmart
Display: 27", FHD (1920x1080), 16:9, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium. Ports: 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI port, 1x headphone jack. Warranty: 1 Year parts and labor Launch date: 2024
👉 See at: Walmart.com
✅Perfect for: Competitive gaming that benefits from adaptive sync, fast refresh rates, and high response times.
❌Avoid if: You specifically want a monitor that supplies more ports.
💰 Price check: $149.00 at LG
🏷️Alternative deal: LG UltraGear 27" 185Hz, 5ms gaming monitor — $139.99 at Best Buy
❓Why Walmart: A Walmart+ membership provides you with 12 hours early access to product discounts, including Black Friday deals. You can check out the 30-day free trial.
Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 Curved Gaming Monitor
Was: $229.00
Now: $194.99 at Walmart
"The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is one of the very best curved gaming monitors on the market today. It offers great motion clarity thanks to its fantastic 240Hz (280Hz when overclocked) refresh rate, speedy 0.5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support. No tools are required when assembling this monitor, and the stand is not only sturdy but very adjustable, too. It's one of the best value-gaming monitors available right now." — Rebecca Spear
Our Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Display: 27" VA WLED, 1920x1080p, 16:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, 1500R. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium. Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x audio out, 1x power port, 1x Kensington Lock. Warranty: 4 Year when purchased from Lenovo. Launch date: 2024
👉See at: Walmart.com | Lenovo.com
✅Perfect for: Gamers who want a fantastic refresh rate and motion clarity but at a value price.
❌Avoid if: You want a monitor with a higher resolution or need one that supports NVIDIA G-Sync.
Return period: 90 Days. Price match: It depends on the product. Free shipping: Yes, Walmart+ members enjoy free shipping.
HP OMEN 34c
Was: $479.99
Now: $299.99 at Amazon (lowest price ever)
"Great color accuracy is only really reached in Gaming mode, but the solid contrast ratio beautifully brings out details in games. Speed-wise, the fast 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time allow the OMEN 34c to easily keep up with the latest and greatest games. Plus, the tool-less assembly, adjustable stand, and included VESA mounting bracket make it very convenient to set up and use." — Rebecca Spear
Display: 34" VA, WQHD, 21:9 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR400. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium. Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0 port, 1x headphone jack. Warranty: 1 Year parts and labor. Launch date: 2023
👉 See at: Amazon.com | BestBuy.com
✅Perfect for: People who want a curved gaming monitor that specifically offers AMD FreeSync Premium.
❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a monitor that offers USB-A or USB-C ports.
💰Price check: $329.99 at B&H | $349.99 at HP | $349.99 at Newegg
❓Why Best Buy? Our favorite tech retailer. Return period: 15-days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
Alienware 34" Curved QD-OLED (AW3423DWF)
Was: $899.99
Now: $649.99 at Best Buy
"For those who desire a high-quality OLED monitor with a curved screen, Alienware's flagship AW3423DWF is an excellent choice, with fantastic picture quality, color accuracy, and design. Any complaints are minor, especially when this monitor goes on sale." — Zachary Boddy
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
Display: 34" QD-OLED, WQHD, 21:9 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time, HDR400, 1800R. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0 port, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, 1x headphone jack. Warranty: Limited 3 Years. Launch date: 2022
👉 See at: Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Any gamer who wants a more immersive playing experience afforded by a curved QD-OLED monitor. It's a couple years old, but that just makes it more affordable.
❌Avoid if: You want the latest gaming monitor on the market or you specifically want a monitor that supports NVIDIA G-Sync.
💰Price check: $1,199.99 at Walmart | $649.99 at Dell | $798.00 at Newegg
❓Why Best Buy? Our favorite tech retailer. Return period: 15-days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
LG UltraGear 34" 34GS95QE OLED Curved
Was: $1,299.99
Now: $789.99 at Amazon
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ at Amazon
Display: 39" OLED, 3440x1440p, 21:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, HDR400, 800R Curve. VRR: NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Ports: 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI 2.1 port, 2x USB-A ports. Warranty: Limited 2 Years. Launch date: 2024
👉 See at: Amazon.com
✅Perfect for: Enthusiast PC gamers who want high-end specs in a massive 39-inch curved ultrawide monitor.
❌Avoid if: You don't have enough space on your desk or you don't have the right PC hardware to take full advantage of the monitor's impressive specs.
💰Price check: $799.99 at Newegg | $799.99 at Best Buy | $819.99 at B&H
❓Why Amazon: Amazon Prime memberships provide shoppers with exclusive savings on all kinds of products from clothes to tech. You can even get a 30-day free trial to see if it's a good fit.
Best accessories for gaming mini PCs
Now you've gotten your PC and gaming monitor decided, but you'll still need some good peripherals for the best playing experience. Here are the best PC gaming accessories for mini PCs including everything from headsets to mice and keyboards. You can find more suggestions on our list of the best PC gaming accessories.
Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Was: $27.99
Now: $19.99 at Amazon
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 @ Amazon
✅Perfect for: Budget shoppers who want a reliable mouse and keyboard that don't cost much.
❌Avoid if: You specifically want a gaming mouse, gaming keyboard, or a mechanical keyboard.
👉See at: Amazon.com | Bestbuy.com
Return period: 7 days (for unredeemed codes). Price match? No. Free shipping: Always. Membership: Free account w/ purchase history, exclusive deals, & community features.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months)
Was: $49.99
Now: $27.99 at CDKeys
"For anyone who wants to game while saving money, for others who simply want all-you-can-eat exploration and discovery, and for those who want to take their games on the go, Xbox Game Pass is simply divine." — Jez Corden
✅Perfect for: Accessing a wide library of video games (both local and via the cloud).
❌Avoid if: You'd rather play games at other services like Steam or various online titles.
Services: Xbox Game Pass for console, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play, Xbox online multiplayer. Benefits: Day one Game Pass additions, permanent access to Xbox first-party exclusives, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks, discounts on all included games and DLC.
👉See at: CDKeys.com
Return period: 7 days (for unredeemed codes). Price match? No. Free shipping: Always. Membership: Free account w/ purchase history, exclusive deals, & community features.
💰Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy
HyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset (Black/Red variant)
Was: $99.99
Now: $50.57 at Amazon
"HyperX has once more proved to me that it is my preferred gaming headset company with the Cloud 3." — Rebecca Spears, Gaming and News Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Features: Surround Sound with 53mm angled drivers, memory foam ear cushions, removable 10mm mic, and USB-C/USB-A/3.5mm connectivity. Warranty: Two-Year Warranty. Launch date: May 30, 2023.
👉See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a comfortable headset with great sound and mic quality.
❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a Hi-Res headset or a cheaper option.
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $72.99 at Walmart
🤩Alternative deal: $69.99 at Best Buy
Razer USB Type-C Dock
Was: $119.99
Now: $79.99 at Amazon
"The Razer USB-C dock is an excellent device for anyone who needs a portable and stylish dock for their laptop. The aluminum casing and braided cable perfectly match the aesthetics of Razer laptops and other accessories, giving you a sleek and cohesive look. It has all the ports I need for work, play, and podcasting, and most importantly, I can easily take it from home to backpack for working on the go." — Jennifer Young
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Providing more connection points for your PC setup.
❌Avoid if: Your mini PC already comes with enough ports or you decided to go with a gaming handheld and need a docking station instead.
Connector interface: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 w/ 85W Power Delivery. Display output: 1x display up to 1080p @ 240Hz / 4K @ 60Hz via HDMI 2.0. Ports: 1x USB Type-C w/ 100W Power Delivery, 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 2.0, 1x UHS-I SD slot, 1x microSD slot, 1x Ethernet RJ45 (Gigabit), 1x 3.5mm audio w/ 7.1 surround sound. Compatibility: Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw, any device w/ USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 or greater. Weight: 185g (0.41lbs). Warranty: 2-year Standard. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Amazon.com or Razer.com
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
Razer DeathAdder V3 mouse
Was: $69.99
Now: $44.99 at Best Buy
"More than justifies its price tag with incredible performance and a design so light it simply fades away in use. As long as you're okay with a wire and a right-handed design, the DeathAdder V3 is guaranteed not to disappoint." — Zachary Boddy
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: People who want excellent responsiveness in a lightweight and comfortable gaming mouse.
❌Avoid if: You want a wireless gaming mouse.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
❓Why Best Buy? Our favorite tech retailer. Return period: 15-days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL wireless keyboard
Was: $219.99
Now: $129.99 at Best Buy
"Even if you’re not a gamer, I give the new DeathStalker V2 Pro a huge thumbs up. The low profile, optical keys, and how clean this keyboard looks make it perfect for anyone who wants a wireless setup that screams minimalism." — Daniel Rubino
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: People who want a minimalist keyboard with fast optical switches.
❌Avoid if: You don't like using a bunch of extra apps for customizing your keyboard.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
❓Why Best Buy? Our favorite tech retailer. Return period: 15-days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
Rebecca was lucky enough to be in the first wave of people who received a Steam Deck. Since then, she has acquired an ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds. She's always keen to find the best settings for any games she plays. Just about every night, you can find her playing on one of these devices in bed before going to sleep.
Build your dream gaming mini PC setup
You don't necessarily need to get a gaming desktop or gaming laptop in order to enjoy some of the biggest titles on the market. Cloud gaming has come a long way in recent years, so all you really need to enjoy many titles is a good mini PC, a nice gaming monitor, a keyboard and mouse, and a good internet connection.
With this being the case, you can get a decent gaming mini PC setup for very little money compared to what you'd have to spend with a gaming desktop or gaming laptop. I've personally discovered that some cheap mini PCs can come with malware, so it's best to stick with trusted brands such as Lenovo, ASUS, Geekom, and Beelink. Of the mini PC brands, Geekom offers some of our very most favorite options.
Alternatively, I also highly recommend considering getting a PC gaming handheld like the ROG Ally, Legion Go, or Steam Deck. These portable device each have their own perks and drawbacks, but they can allow you to play various games from the comfort of your couch, bed, or airplane seat. If you purchase a docking station, you can even connect them to your monitor and use them like a normal computer.
What is the best budget gaming PC?
There are a wide variety of gaming PCs to choose from. If you want to save money, you'll want to consider compact gaming desktops, mini PCs, and gaming handhelds, as they tend to cost less than full-blown gaming PCs.
The best budget mini PC is the Beelink EQR6. It's perfect for cloud gaming and it offers a decent variety of ports for your accessory needs. It was selling for $349.00, but now it's $249 at Amazon when you click the coupon box before checkout.
The best budget Windows 11 gaming handheld is the ROG Ally, especially if you grab it while it's discounted for Black Friday. It has an MSRP of $649.99, but right now it's selling for just $499.99 at Best Buy.
The best budget gaming desktop deal going on now is arguably the iBUYPOWER Slate 6 Mesh, which comes bundled with the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows. It's usually $1,199.99, but it's currently $699.00 at Walmart.
Can I use a gaming handheld like a computer?
You sure can. The ROG Ally and Legion Go are both Windows 11 gaming handhelds and you can connect a keyboard and mouse to them (via docking station or Bluetooth) to control them like you would a laptop. After that, they can be used to browse the internet, run programs, play games, type up documents, and more.
Are mini PCs good for gaming?
This really depends on the mini PC. There are a few gaming mini PCs that feature RTX 40-Series GPUs, but they tend to be rather expensive. Another option is to get a regular budget mini PC and then use it for cloud gaming. You'll save money compared to buying a full gaming desktop, but can still enjoy thousands of games on different services as long as you have a good internet connection and the right accessories.
