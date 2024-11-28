There's no need to buy an expensive gaming desktop this Black Friday — Here's my guide to the ultimate gaming mini PC setup

If you pair the right mini PC with a good gaming monitor, you can get a good gaming setup that's a lot cheaper than a desktop.

There's no denying that PC gaming is an expensive hobby. You need a decent PC, a good monitor, and a few different gaming accessories in order to play effectively. Thankfully, cloud gaming has come a long way in recent years, so it's easier than ever to get a cloud PC gaming setup at a much more affordable price. So, if you're interested in finding one of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals or are tempted to hold off until Cyber Monday, then you might want to actually consider getting a mini PC instead. However, you'll need to choose the right device for this to work.

I've reviewed several different gaming accessories and devices, and so I've put together this list of inexpensive Black Friday deals for a cheap gaming mini PC setup that is optimal for cloud gaming.

If you go with the lowest price options that I've listed (Beelink EQR6 mini PC for $249 at Amazon and LG UltraGear 27" gaming monitor for $149.00 at Walmart), you could get a gaming area that only costs $399.99 in total. But there are plenty of other options to consider.

Best mini PC for budget gaming

Actual gaming mini PCs with powerful RTX 40-Series GPUs do exist, but there aren't very many of them, and they tend to be rather expensive. As an example, you can look at my ROG NUC 970 review to see a relatively small device packed with an RTX 4060 L. It sells for $1,399.00 at Amazon if you're willing to pay that much for it.

The most affordable PC gaming setup involves getting an inexpensive yet reliable mini PC that you can access cloud gaming or less demanding games with. Thanks to Xbox's "Stream Your Own Game," this is more doable than ever. Cloud gaming means that you rely on powerful distant servers to actually run the game, but it gets displayed on your computer through the internet. Of course, the best mini PCs can also run less demanding games or classic games with no problem.

Disclaimer WARNING: There are plenty of cheap mini PCs out there, but some less reputable brands can contain harmful malware. To be safe, you need to be careful when making purchases. It's best to stick with trusted companies such as ASUS, Lenovo, Intel, Beelink, and Geekom. For more options you can trust, check out our list of the best mini PCs.

A fantastic mini PC deal 🖱️ Beelink SER8

Was: $749.50

Now: $549 at Amazon Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Amazon CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS. GPU: AMD Radeon 780M. RAM: 32GB. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 1-Year. Launch date: 2024 👉See at: Amazon.com ✅Perfect for: The newer Beelink SER9 was recently released, but the SER8 is a lower-priced option that is also a fantastic choice. It provides the storage and memory needed for local or cloud gaming but in a small form factor. ❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a mini PC that isn't an AI PC. ❓Why Amazon? — Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada. 💰Price check: $599.00 at Beelink

Our favorite mini PC 😍 Geekom AX7 Pro

Was: $849.99

Now: $599.00 at Amazon Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Amazon CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. GPU: AMD Radeon 780M. RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5. Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2024 👉See at: Amazon.com ✅Perfect for: While a bit more expensive than the other options on this list, we absolutely love Geekom here at Windows Central and highly recommend the AX7 specifically as a fantastic choice for handling cloud gaming. Despite its small shape it offers a ton of ports for your accessory and monitor needs. ❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a mini PC with a different amount of memory and storage. Alternatively, you don't want an AI PC. ❓Why Amazon? — Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada. 💰Price check: $749.00 at Geekom

Best gaming monitors for mini PCs

There are plenty of really good Black Friday gaming monitor deals going on right now making it possible to get a really good budget option. Of course, since you're potentially saving a lot of money by going with a mini PC, you might want to spend more on a nicer gaming monitor. Regardless, here are the best gaming monitors for mini PCs ranging from cheap to premium.

PSA: Make sure that the monitor you select can match the best resolution, refresh rate, response time, and VRR (variable refresh rate) that your mini PC supports. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming monitor black friday deals.

Fantastic curved monitor deal Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 Curved Gaming Monitor

Was: $229.00

Now: $194.99 at Walmart "The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is one of the very best curved gaming monitors on the market today. It offers great motion clarity thanks to its fantastic 240Hz (280Hz when overclocked) refresh rate, speedy 0.5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support. No tools are required when assembling this monitor, and the stand is not only sturdy but very adjustable, too. It's one of the best value-gaming monitors available right now." — Rebecca Spear Our Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Display: 27" VA WLED, 1920x1080p, 16:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, 1500R. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium. Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x audio out, 1x power port, 1x Kensington Lock. Warranty: 4 Year when purchased from Lenovo. Launch date: 2024 👉See at: Walmart.com | Lenovo.com ✅Perfect for: Gamers who want a fantastic refresh rate and motion clarity but at a value price. ❌Avoid if: You want a monitor with a higher resolution or need one that supports NVIDIA G-Sync. Return period: 90 Days. Price match: It depends on the product. Free shipping: Yes, Walmart+ members enjoy free shipping.

Best accessories for gaming mini PCs

Now you've gotten your PC and gaming monitor decided, but you'll still need some good peripherals for the best playing experience. Here are the best PC gaming accessories for mini PCs including everything from headsets to mice and keyboards. You can find more suggestions on our list of the best PC gaming accessories.

Gaming library 🎮 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months)

Was: $49.99

Now: $27.99 at CDKeys "For anyone who wants to game while saving money, for others who simply want all-you-can-eat exploration and discovery, and for those who want to take their games on the go, Xbox Game Pass is simply divine." — Jez Corden Windows Central review ✅Perfect for: Accessing a wide library of video games (both local and via the cloud). ❌Avoid if: You'd rather play games at other services like Steam or various online titles. Services: Xbox Game Pass for console, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play, Xbox online multiplayer. Benefits: Day one Game Pass additions, permanent access to Xbox first-party exclusives, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks, discounts on all included games and DLC. 👉See at: CDKeys.com Return period: 7 days (for unredeemed codes). Price match? No. Free shipping: Always. Membership: Free account w/ purchase history, exclusive deals, & community features. 💰Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy

Plenty of ports 🔌 Razer USB Type-C Dock

Was: $119.99

Now: $79.99 at Amazon "The Razer USB-C dock is an excellent device for anyone who needs a portable and stylish dock for their laptop. The aluminum casing and braided cable perfectly match the aesthetics of Razer laptops and other accessories, giving you a sleek and cohesive look. It has all the ports I need for work, play, and podcasting, and most importantly, I can easily take it from home to backpack for working on the go." — Jennifer Young Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Providing more connection points for your PC setup. ❌Avoid if: Your mini PC already comes with enough ports or you decided to go with a gaming handheld and need a docking station instead. Connector interface: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 w/ 85W Power Delivery. Display output: 1x display up to 1080p @ 240Hz / 4K @ 60Hz via HDMI 2.0. Ports: 1x USB Type-C w/ 100W Power Delivery, 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 2.0, 1x UHS-I SD slot, 1x microSD slot, 1x Ethernet RJ45 (Gigabit), 1x 3.5mm audio w/ 7.1 surround sound. Compatibility: Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw, any device w/ USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 or greater. Weight: 185g (0.41lbs). Warranty: 2-year Standard. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Amazon.com or Razer.com Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.

WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME Rebecca Spear Gaming and Tech News Editor Rebecca was lucky enough to be in the first wave of people who received a Steam Deck. Since then, she has acquired an ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds. She's always keen to find the best settings for any games she plays. Just about every night, you can find her playing on one of these devices in bed before going to sleep.

🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥

🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃

Build your dream gaming mini PC setup

I connected an Alienware AW2725QF to my Geekom GT1 Mega mini PC and played Genshin Impact. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

You don't necessarily need to get a gaming desktop or gaming laptop in order to enjoy some of the biggest titles on the market. Cloud gaming has come a long way in recent years, so all you really need to enjoy many titles is a good mini PC, a nice gaming monitor, a keyboard and mouse, and a good internet connection.

With this being the case, you can get a decent gaming mini PC setup for very little money compared to what you'd have to spend with a gaming desktop or gaming laptop. I've personally discovered that some cheap mini PCs can come with malware, so it's best to stick with trusted brands such as Lenovo, ASUS, Geekom, and Beelink. Of the mini PC brands, Geekom offers some of our very most favorite options.

Alternatively, I also highly recommend considering getting a PC gaming handheld like the ROG Ally, Legion Go, or Steam Deck. These portable device each have their own perks and drawbacks, but they can allow you to play various games from the comfort of your couch, bed, or airplane seat. If you purchase a docking station, you can even connect them to your monitor and use them like a normal computer.

What is the best budget gaming PC? There are a wide variety of gaming PCs to choose from. If you want to save money, you'll want to consider compact gaming desktops, mini PCs, and gaming handhelds, as they tend to cost less than full-blown gaming PCs. The best budget mini PC is the Beelink EQR6. It's perfect for cloud gaming and it offers a decent variety of ports for your accessory needs. It was selling for $349.00, but now it's $249 at Amazon when you click the coupon box before checkout. The best budget Windows 11 gaming handheld is the ROG Ally, especially if you grab it while it's discounted for Black Friday. It has an MSRP of $649.99, but right now it's selling for just $499.99 at Best Buy. The best budget gaming desktop deal going on now is arguably the iBUYPOWER Slate 6 Mesh, which comes bundled with the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows. It's usually $1,199.99, but it's currently $699.00 at Walmart.

Can I use a gaming handheld like a computer? You sure can. The ROG Ally and Legion Go are both Windows 11 gaming handhelds and you can connect a keyboard and mouse to them (via docking station or Bluetooth) to control them like you would a laptop. After that, they can be used to browse the internet, run programs, play games, type up documents, and more.