Looking for USB flash drives? This is the brand I trust to back up my important data — and it's all on sale right now
PNY is my first and last stop for quality flash drives, and they're dirt cheap during Black Friday.
Flash drives aren't glamorous — they're basic tools of the modern world, and we rarely give them much thought. People also use those tools to backup and store some of the most important data in their life, so it's important to buy from a trusted and quality brand. PNY has been my go-to choice for years, and its products have never let me down. For Black Friday, multiple excellent PNY USB flash drives are heavily discounted, so stock up so you never have to worry about having a reliable flash drive lying around.
One of PNY's most basic flash drives, this simple affair will work with practically every computer in the world and can store up to 128GB of information from music and photos to documents and movies. It's not particularly fast, but sometimes you don't need speed.
Take the tried-and-true Attaché 4 flash drive from PNY and pump a lot more speed into it, and this is what you get. It's the same familiar form factor and size, but with significantly faster transfer speeds (up to 100MB/s) so you don't have to wait as long to move your data around. It does need faster USB ports to fully take advantage of it, though.
Most USB flash drives still tend to be the aging Type-A format, but the reversible, durable, capable, and universal Type-C standard is the future. This flash drive packs 128GB of storage with read speeds of up to 200Mb/s and write speeds of up to 100MB/s, and it can work with phones, tablets, computers, and more.
Need a lot of flash drive storage? Need it to be fast? Need it to be compact? Well then this is the flash drive for you! It's miniscule in stature but still a very speedy flash drive, with read speeds of up to 200MB/s. Great for anyone needing to save as much space as possible in their bag.
✅Perfect for: Those who need highly portable, extremely affordable storage for backing up or transferring any digital information, like media, documents, and more
❌Avoid if: You're looking for the fastest, most permanent portable storage solutions available, as you'd be best served by more expensive external SSDs
🔍Our experience: I've had a lot of PNY flash drives over my life, and not once have they failed me; flash drives may be affordable, but that doesn't mean they have to be cheap
PNY is one of the most trusted brands in storage
Good flash drives are designed to be forgettable. You shouldn't have to think about your flash drive — it should just be there, it should work with all your devices, and it should keep your information safe, even after being left in a drawer for years. Flash drives are also affordable, compared to other kinds of portable storage, so you're not always guaranteed quality. PNY gives you that guarantee, and I'm speaking from experience.
I had to rummage through my laptop bag and various drawers to double check my small collection of flash drives, because I had never considered what company was behind them. Sure enough, almost every single flash drive that I've used for years (going all the way back to middle school, still containing old assignments, boredom-inspired PowerPoints, and bad poetry) has been a PNY, and they have never once failed me.
That's the highest praise anyone can give a flash drive — I trust PNY with the most important data in my life. Whatever I need to transfer or backup, or even if I need to create a Windows recovery drive, I can rely on any of the PNY flash drives I have lying around to get the job done. The only differences between the different options listed above are the transfer speeds you can expect, the size, and the compatibility with different platforms.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.