Take your Xbox Series S to the next level and add an UPSec xScreen portable display for 35% less

Ever fancied turning your Xbox Series S into a portable gaming powerhouse? Well, look no further than the UPsec xScreen, which is cut by $90 for Prime Day.

Typically $249.99, the Prime Day sale has the UPSec xScreen down to $159.99, netting you a huge saving on one is potentially an essential piece of Xbox Series S kit.

The Xbox Series S is already small and almost laptop-sized (90s laptop, maybe), but it's arguably the most portable of all the major higher-end consoles right now, this side of the Nintendo Switch itself. Given its size, it fits easily in bags and backpacks, and is easy to take on vacation or to the in-laws when you need to escape the interrogation for a few minutes. But what if you don't have a screen handy?! Well, look no further. As described in our UPsec xScreen review, the display clips right onto the back of your Xbox Series S, giving you a portable 1080p experience, cable free. We love ours, and we think you'll love one too.

UPsec xScreen for Xbox Series S | was $249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The UPsec xScreen is a convenient cable-free display that adheres to your Xbox Series S, adding a portable screen without breaking the bank. The hinged design makes it easy to store and travel with, and its frame accommodates airflow perfectly.

✅Perfect for: Taking your Xbox Series S on the road, or eliminating arguments over the TV.

❌Avoid if: You don't really travel much, or struggle with TV arguments.

Why the UPsec xScreen is awesome

The hinged display is incredibly versatile, and even comes with stabilizing feet so you can create a vertical set up. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The UPsec xScreen took Microsoft a bit by surprise when it was pitched, since it's not exactly what they had in mind when they designed the Xbox Series S. The unique display is essentially a clever cover that adheres to the reverse side of your console, and clips into place using a few of the ventilation holes as screw mounts. It's incredibly ingenious, and Microsoft likes it so much they slapped a "Designed for Xbox" stamp of approval on it, despite it being a third-party accessory.

The screen is full HD, at 16:9 and 11.6" across, almost perfectly matching the length of the Xbox Series S itself. It has a hinged 60 Hz display that can easily be closed, giving the Xbox Series S an almost "laptop"-like clamshell form factor. While opened, the screen doesn't obscure any of the Xbox Series S' airflow, and also comes with easy access buttons for configuration. If you close the display while the Xbox Series S in use, it cleverly powers down the Xbox Series S off automatically to prevent hot air from blowing back into the device, powered by HDMI-CEC (so be sure to enable HDMI-CEC in your Xbox's settings.)

The xScreen has stereo speakers built in, and even has a crosshair overlay feature which has become popular among some third-party displays. It adds additional USB ports for charging accessories and things like Xbox headsets, and It also comes with feet in the box to place your Xbox Series S into a vertical position, which can be more ergonomic. Staring down with your neck angled downwards for hours on end can wreak havoc on your spine, so I personally love this feature.

There's also a black version of the UPsec xScreen to match the Xbox Series S Carbon Black edition, but it's sadly not on sale. Only the white version is on sale for $159.99, matching the standard Xbox Series S design.

Multiple people in the Windows Central own this display, including myself. It's great for taking to friends houses for a LAN-like experience, and also works well on long-distance trains or flights, as long as a power outlet is available. We love ours, and we think you're going to love it too.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Previously a seasonal event, Amazon Prime Day is now a regular sales staple across the year, with multiple days dedicated to member-exclusive deals. However, competing retailers, particularly in tech, have also wised up. Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and various others now also line up their sales events with Prime Day, often beating Amazon itself for the best deals. That's why we're here to help you sift through the junk and only bring you the best products we personally use and recommend.

Even if you're not an Amazon Prime member but still plan on doing a ton of shopping for yourself or even in prep for the holiday season, it might be worth checking out My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership to take advantage of their deals too.