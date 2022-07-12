Best Prime Day Xbox Series X & Series S deals and restocks

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S represent some of the hottest gaming products on the market, serving up a major leap in living room entertainment. While high demand and supply shortages have meant Microsoft’s latest consoles aren’t just sitting on shelves, that could change on Amazon Prime Day. The retailer’s site-wide deal extravaganza is live from July 12 through July 13, with savings on top electronics, including gaming consoles.

Limited stock has overshadowed Microsoft's latest Xbox consoles for their first 18 months on sale — but that now seems to be changing. It’s slowly getting easier to buy a new Xbox thanks to regular restocks, with the new consoles expected to pop up at various retailers throughout the week.

The chance of deals in previous years was relatively slim, but with improved availability, that’s expected to change this Prime Day. Xbox Series S can now be found for less, following a series of smaller discounts to the console throughout 2022. Xbox Series X will likely see restocks too, with Amazon teasing new opportunities to pick up the best Xbox console on the market.

While Prime Day mostly focuses on the mega-retailer, we also expect other stores to offer hefty savings and are more likely to stock more Xbox consoles. Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and even Microsoft often host competing deals, all tying into a busy week for online shopping. It’s important to keep your eyes peeled, knowing how to identify the best Xbox deals through Prime Day 2022.

The best stores for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock follow below, coupled with any deals available throughout Amazon Prime Day.

Best U.S. Prime Day Xbox Series X, Series S deals

As Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S availability improves across some U.S. retailers, we’re seeing the consoles receive their first major promotions. We're already rounding up the best Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S deals and restocks out there for Prime Day 2022.

The Xbox Series S has already started dropping below its usual $299 price tag in U.S. stores, with a chance of more deals to follow. Xbox Series X remains out of stock almost everywhere — Amazon is instead taking orders by invitation only, and you can sign up ahead of Prime Day right now.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X Refurbished | Was $500 Now $469.99 (opens in new tab) With high demand for Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s own Certified Refurbished program is one of the best ways to save. These Xbox Series X consoles are generally a worthy investment, especially this early into the console lifecycle, with a "rigorous certification process” and 12-month warranty, also extendable up to three years. The best part is you’re saving around 6-7% on the usual going rate.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S Console | Was $300 Now $289.99 (opens in new tab) While Xbox Series S doesn't have a specific Prime Day deal, you're still saving on the console this week. You can pick up Microsoft’s all-digital console below its $300 RRP, with high stock right now. While we don't expect huge price cuts this Prime Day, it makes the console just a tad more affordable.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X Console | $499.99 at Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) While Xbox Series X stock remains tight at most retailers, Microsoft has recently restocked its own online inventory. It makes the Microsoft Store one of the few places in the U.S. where buying an Xbox Series X is a breeze while avoiding the resale market. Act fast, while stock lasts.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S (Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle) | Was $300 Now $289.99 (opens in new tab) Fortnite and Rocket League make up the first Xbox Series S bundle packed with free bonuses. It’s the same 512GB Xbox Series S console, with around $20 of virtual currency for fans of the free-to-play hits. While Amazon hasn't discounted Xbox Series S this Prime Day, there's a $10 saving on the RRP.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X | Request an invite for Prime Day (opens in new tab) Microsoft's latest and greatest Xbox console remains in high demand and finding stock still proves challenging in the U.S. While we don't expect huge price cuts this Prime Day, we're expecting several restocks as availability improves. Right now Amazon takes orders by invitation only — and we recommend applying for a chance this Prime Day.

While Xbox Series S buyers can expect various deals this month, we’re not expecting the same heavy cuts on the supply-constrained Xbox Series X. Previous deals suggest we might see several discounted bundles, granting the chance to pick up an Xbox Series X and an accessory for a reduced price. Your best bets are the planned Xbox Series X restocks, providing another chance to buy while supply lasts.

Best UK Prime Day Xbox Series X, Series S deals

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, while historically hard to find in the UK, are now regularly in stock at popular UK retailers. Amazon, Microsoft, and other top retailers continue to meet demand, making it easier than ever to buy Microsoft's latest Xbox consoles. In the case of Amazon, both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are available at or below their usual RRP, with speedy same-day shipping to many addresses.

Amazon Prime Day is a huge day for shopping, meaning availability could take a hit throughout the week. While we expect Xbox Series S to have a strong appearance, with potential discounts in the UK, we don't expect any huge cuts to Xbox Series X consoles at this time. The best prices on Xbox consoles right now follow below.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S Refurbished | Was £230 Now £209.99 (opens in new tab) Amazon has started stocking refurbished Xbox Series S consoles, only improving this device's value. These refurbished consoles are checked and repaired by Microsoft itself, with “a rigorous certification process” according to the firm. Opting for a pre-loved Xbox saves £40 on the usual RRP, marked down a further £20 this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X Console | £449 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) It's now a little easier to find the power-hungry Xbox Series X in the UK, even if discounts aren't guaranteed this Prime Day. Stock remains available via Amazon at this time, with speedy shipping across the UK.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S Console | Was £300 Now £242.99 (opens in new tab) With Xbox Series S more readily available in the UK, we're also seeing our first discounts on the console ahead of Prime Day. The console is ideal for those who want to experience next-generation gaming for less, with a small saving now knocking £7 off the usual retail price.

We'll continue to update this article with the latest on planned Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S deals and restocks, in the lead-up to, and throughout, the two-day Prime Day window.