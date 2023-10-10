Grab an Xbox Series X and Diablo 4 together at their lowest ever price

Amazon is holding Big Deal Days, which for all intents and purposes is just a second Amazon Prime Day. That means we're busy scouring for great deals and opportunities for people to save money. If you've been considering grabbing an Xbox Series X, we've got a deal you can't afford to pass up.

Right now, you can grab an Xbox Series X with a copy of Diablo 4 for just $489. That's an $11 discount on an Xbox Series X, which doesn't often see discounts. You're also getting Diablo 4 at no extra cost, a game that is usually $70 at retail and only occasionally sees discounts to $50 or so.

Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle | was $559.99 now $489 at Amazon Diablo 4 provides the best campaign in the franchise, and who doesn't want to get something for free? Act quickly, and you can get this stellar title from Blizzard Entertainment at no extra cost alongside your new Xbox Series X. Price check: $499 at Best Buy

In our review of Diablo 4, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "Diablo 4 might be Blizzard's most important, pivotal game since World of Warcraft. Do yourself a favor and go in completely blind. Even if you're not a typical fan of isometric action RPGs, I'm confident that you won't be disappointed."



Diablo 4 provides an excellent campaign that doesn't require any prior knowledge of the series, providing dozens of hours of fun as you hack, blast, and pulverize hordes of demons.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a new console, you can't go wrong with the Xbox Series X. Microsoft's higher-end current-generation console provides a huge amount of raw processing power, with a 1TB ultra-fast internal SSD that's needed for playing games like Mortal Kombat 1 and Starfield.

While Microsoft is currently in the final stages of acquiring Activision Blizzard, the publisher has made it clear that Diablo 4 won't be added to Xbox Game Pass this year. That means if you want to track down the Blessed Mother Lilith, you'll need a copy of the game, so you shouldn't pass this deal up.