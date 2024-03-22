Best Buy will give you $20 for free if you buy these already-great games or gadgets

What's better than a discount? Getting stuff for free. Best Buy will give you a $20 promotional certificate for free if you spend $100 or more on eligible gaming products. To take advantage of the promotion you need to have a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership. That is admittedly a few layers of caveats, but if you're already in the market for a console, gaming PC, some gaming accessories, or some games, you may qualify with little to no effort.

Best Buy member gaming offer | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fconditional-offers%2Fmember-gaming-gear-offer%2Fpcmcat1709927094504.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Spend $100 and get $20 certificate The current member gaming offer gets you a $20 Best Buy promotional certificate when you spend $100 or more on eligible gaming products. Consoles, gaming PCs, accessories, and games are all on the list, so it's easy to qualify for the free $20.

Eligible products

In order to receive the $20 promotional certificate, you need to spend $100 or more on qualifying products. Luckily, the list of gaming products that qualify is long. Gaming consoles, virtual reality devices, gaming PCs, and PC gaming accessories are all on the list. You can also buy gaming PC components, video games, and handheld consoles to qualify for a certificate. Heck, you can even purchase an arcade game like PAC-MAN and get a $20 certificate for free.

There are a few deals that stand out, such as the Xbox Series X, which is $449.99 for My Best Buy Plus or Total members. Xbox Wireless controllers are currently discounted as well, though the price depends on the color you choose. If you're more into portable PC gaming, the ASUS ROG Ally is $599.99 right now and comes with a trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Over 600 games compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S qualify toward the $20 promotional certificate. Games ranging from Halo Infinite to Dragon's Dogma 2 are all on the list.

What is a My Best Buy membership?

Three different types of My Best Buy memberships are available. The free tier gets you standard shipping at no additional cost and only requires you to sign up, but the real perks come when you pay for a membership. We have a full guide explaining My Best Buy memberships, but here's a quick rundown.

My Best Buy Plus comes with free two-day shipping, gets you access to exclusive member prices, and extends the return window to 60 days. You'll need to pay $49.99 per year to be a Best Buy Plus member. The membership could pay for itself if you shop at Best Buy often and take advantage of member discounts, but that depends on how much you plan to buy in any given year.

For $179.99 per year, you can become a My Best Buy Total member. While that is a significant increase in price compared to the middle tier, it comes with a dramatic increase in benefits. My Best Buy Total members get protection plans, including AppleCare+, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20% off repairs.