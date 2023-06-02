Diablo 4: How to get the free Twitch drops and Primal Instinct cosmetic

If you're enjoying Diablo 4, and why wouldn't you, after all we gave it a whopping 5-stars in our review, you're probably already eyeing up the sweet cosmetics in the store. Well stop, don't reach for your wallet just yet, because there's already an array of cosmetics you can get for FREE exclusively on Twitch.



Blizzard have partnered with some of their favorite Diablo 4 creators to bring you a way to earn in-game rewards, while supporting your favorite streamers. You don't even need to own the game to earn these, so if you're still on the fence about purchasing Diablo 4 and simply want to watch people play before making your mind up, you can still earn these to claim at a later date. The promotion starts on June 5 over on Twitch.



Here's what cosmetics you can get from participating, and how you can earn them.

How do I earn Twitch drops for Diablo 4?

Before we dive into what you can earn, you need to make sure you have all of the relevant accounts linked up to be able to earn rewards and claim them in Diablo 4. Specifically you need to link your Battle.net account to Twitch to get the promotion to work. Follow these simple steps:

Sign into your Battle.net account

Click on Connections

Scroll down to Twitch and click +Connect on the right-hand side

and click on the right-hand side You'll be taken to another screen, click continue then you are taken to Twitch, sign in .

then you are taken to Twitch, . Click Authorize to give Blizzard permission to link to your account.

to give Blizzard permission to link to your account. You'll be asked to confirm the connection to your account again.

the connection to your account again. View the Connection Successful screen and you're done!

How to connect your Battle.net and Twitch accounts in the menu (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Now you're all set up to watch some streamers play Diablo 4 and earn some in-game rewards for your support.

What are the Twitch drop rewards and how long do I need to watch my favorite streamer?

The promotion runs from June 5 for four weeks, with each individual week having a theme and different rewards. You'll need to watch for 3 hours in TOTAL in each week to earn the rewards, so you can split that however you like. It's worth noting that to claim the rewards for the following week, you need to have earnt and claimed the previous week's rewards. The promotion runs from:

Start: June 5 at 4 p.m. PDT / End: July 2 11:59 p.m. PDT

Here's what is up for grabs each week.

Week 1 Twitch Drop: Rogue and Necromancer cosmetics

The rewards available in Week 1 benefit the Necromancer and Rogue classes (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch)

For Week 1, the Rogues and Necromancers get some sweet cosmetics first.



For watching at least 3 hours of an eligible stream in the first week of the event, you'll earn recolors for the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and the Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword.



If you manage to net 6 hours watching a stream, you'll also get two back-trophies, the Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and Progenitor Favor (Necromancer).



Week 2 Twitch Drop: Sorcerer cosmetics

The Sorcerer receives some treasure in Week 2 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch)

For Week 2 it's the turn of the mighty Sorcerers, and watching 3 hours of any of the eligible Diablo 4 streamers will earn our magic weilding class a recolor, the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand.



If you can watch and support for 6 hours in total, you'll get the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy. Don't forget to check out our Sorceress skill and build guide if you've chosen this class.

Week 3 Twitch Drop: Druid cosmetics

The druid receives rewards in Week 3 of the Twitch drop promotion for Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch)

In Week 3 the Druids will receive some love in the form of the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor for watching 3 hours of eligible content. If you can keep your streak going, 6 hours will reward you with the Font of the Mother Back Trophy.





Week 4 Twitch Drop: Barbarian cosmetics

The Barabarian gets a pretty cool looking back trophy in Week 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch)

Last, but certainly not least, the Barbarians are rewarded for their patience in Week 4. For 3 hours of viewing they will receive the Azurehand Skull-Crusher. Considering the Barbarian can already equip four weapons unlike the other classes, this will add even more variety! For 6 hours, you receive the Matriarch's Mantle Back Trophy.



You must remember to claim each week's relevant rewards before trying to earn and claim the following week.

How do I get the Primal Instinct Mount?

Diablo 4 is the first in the franchise that lets us ride a mount, once you've completed the quest to do so of course. And there are a bunch of skins for these mounts in game and in the store, but you also earn a pretty badass one during the Twitch promotion. To earn the Primal Instinct mount you won't need to dedicate your time, but you will need to gift the chosen Diablo 4 creators 2 Twitch subscriptions of any tier.

The Primal Instinct mount is the ultimate show of support as requires you to gift two subscriptions. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch)

To gift a Twitch subscription, use the Gift a Sub function on Twitch. Once you've gifted two, you can claim your mount. Reward codes for all items will be delivered to your Twitch inbox once they've been earned. This is found on the top right of the Twitch interface.



Codes received must be redeemed at Battle.net. Go to Account Overview and Redeem Code.

Who are the streamers I can support to get the Twitch drops for Diablo 4?

A complete list of streamers is available here of who you can watch play Diablo 4 (or even just have a tab open while you play the game yourself). We assume once the promotion actually begins we'll be able to see an indicator on Twitch of all the eligible streamers too, whether that be a keyword tag on their stream or an in-stream logo.

Go forth, enjoy playing and watching others play Diablo 4, and most importantly, get your free loot!

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with Early Access available to fans that purchase the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.