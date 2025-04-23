Fight hordes of goblins, orcs and other horrific monsters in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

Does The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered have cross saves? Yes, but only within the Xbox platform ecosystem. This means that if you own the Xbox version, you will be able to transfer your save file between Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming thanks to Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, you can't transfer save files between the Xbox, PlayStation 5, or Steam versions of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, as these platforms have their own separate save file ecosystems.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is back and better than ever with Xbox cross-saves

2025 is a good year to be an Elder Scrolls fan, as one of the most beloved entries in the franchise and one of the best Xbox games ever released for the Xbox 360, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, has been fully reborn as The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. This long-awaited remaster features a ton of changes to the original game, including improved graphics, refined combat, and many quality-of-life improvements.

Oblivion Remastered is a massive game with hundreds of hours worth of adventures to embark on. As such, people are wondering if this game will feature cross-save progression so they can continue their journeys from platform to platform.

Fortunately, Oblivion Remastered does support cross saves, but only within the Xbox ecosystem. This, unfortunately, means that you can't transfer files between Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or Steam versions of the game.

The good news is that save files of Oblivion Remastered can be transferred between Xbox consoles, PC via Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming-compatible mobile devices, as this title is on Xbox Game Pass.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is now available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam. There are multiple editions of this remaster on sale, so head over to our The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered buying guide to see which one is right for you.

